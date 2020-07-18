s2h Team



In a move that motivates fan across globe, The FIH announced the schedule of the postponed 2020 Olympic Games on Friday.India’s men’s team will open their Olympic campaign against New Zealand on July 24 next year. The women open against formidable Netherlands on the same day.





undefined The Olympics in the Japanese capital was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic India, who have won eight gold medals, find themselves in Pool A along with Australia, Argentina, Spain, New Zealand and hosts Japan. Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada and South Africa comprise Pool B.



India take on Australia (July 25), Spain (July 27), reigning champions Argentina (July 29) and hosts Japan (July 30).



In the women’s competition, India are in Pool A with the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland and South Africa.



In Pool B are Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China and Japan.



Germany are next up for the women’s team (July 26) followed by defending champions Great Britain (July 28), Argentina (July 29) and Japan (July 30).



Originally set for a July 25 start this year and a conclusion on August 7, the hockey event will run from July 24 and end on August 6 at the Oi Hockey Stadium.



The order of the matches and venues remain unchanged the FIH announced in its communiqué.



Japan and Australia open in the men’s competition while India take on the Dutch, World Cup winners and No. 1 ranked nation, to kick off the women’s event.



Four sides from each pool qualify for the quarterfinals in both men’s and women’s sections.



The men’s quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be held on August 1, 3 and 5 respectively. The corresponding women’s matches are scheduled for August 2, 4 and 6.



FIXTURES (timings IST):

India men



Saturday, July 24: India vs New Zealand: 6.30 am

Sunday, July 25: India vs Australia: 3pm

Tuesday, July 27: India vs Spain: 6.30am

Thursday, 29 July: India vs Argentina: 6am

Friday, 30 July: India vs Japan: 3pm

Sunday, 1 August: QFs: 6 am, 10.15 am, 3pm, 7.15pm

Tuesday, 3 August: SF: 7 am, 3.30pm

Thursday, 5 August: Bronze medal match: 7 am, Gold medal match: 3.30pm



India women:



Saturday, July 24: India vs Netherlands: 6.45pm

Monday, 26 July: India vs Germany: 7.15pm

Wednesday, 28 July: India vs Great Britain: 6.30 am

Friday, 30 July: India vs Ireland: 9.45 am

Saturday, 31 July: India vs South Africa: 10.15 am

Monday, 2 August: Quarterfinals: 6 am, 10.15 am, 3pm, 7.15pm

Wednesday, 4 August: Semifinals: 7 am, 3.30pm

Friday, 6 August: Bronze medal match: 7 am), Gold medal match: 3.30pm



Stick2Hockey.com