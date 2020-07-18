

The Oi Hockey Stadium in Japan’s capital city



Following the one-year postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 due to the COVID-19 global health pandemic, the FIH can today confirm the match schedule for the men’s and women’s hockey competitions of the XXXII Olympiad.





The hockey event was originally scheduled to run from Saturday 25 July until Friday 7 August 2020, with matches being played at the purpose-built Oi Hockey Stadium in Japan’s capital city. Although nothing has changed in terms of the location and overall running order of the matches, the Olympic hockey competitions will now start on Saturday 24 July and conclude on Friday 6 August 2021.



In line with what was planned for this year, the opening match of next year’s Olympic Games will be contested between the men of Japan and Australia, with the host nation facing a stern test from the 2019 FIH Hockey Pro League champions - Olympic gold medallists at Athens 2004 - on 24 July (09:30 local time). The opening match of the women’s tournament will be played on the same day, with reigning world champions and current world number one the Netherlands - Olympic champions in 1984, 2008 and 2012 - taking on India (20:45 local time).



The men’s and women’s gold medal matches will take place on 5 and 6 August respectively.



The announcement was made in Tokyo at a special press briefing held by the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee on Friday (17 July), which revealed the complete Olympic Competition Schedule for every sport being played at next year’s mammoth multi-sport event.



As revealed in November 2019, the pools for the Olympic hockey competitions – the composition of which was determined by the same process applied for the Olympic Games Rio 2016 (see Appendix 2) – can be found below.

Men

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, India, Spain, New Zealand, Japan

Pool B: Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, South Africa



Women

Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, India, South Africa

Pool B: Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China, Japan



The teams that will compete in Tokyo all earned their tickets by either becoming continental champions of their respective regions or via the FIH Hockey Olympic qualifiers.



The full match schedule of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments can be found by clicking here here



