Trevor Dagg returns to his roots while Three Rock snap up Dave McGivern for next season





Trevor Dagg with Corinthian two seasons ago. Pic: Adrian Boehm



Avoca have announced Trevor Dagg will be the club’s new men’s first team coach for the upcoming season, taking over following Mark Cullen’s decision to step down after a decade in the role.





Dagg takes on the role at the club where he made his name as a player, winning numerous titles during the 1990s. Since then, he has built up a strong coaching career.



Most recently, he helped Corinthian’s men earn promotion to the EYHL after a number of years knocking on the door with a couple of Leinster Division One titles under their belt.



Before that, Dagg had spells with YMCA and Loreto and his appointment will see him work with Avoca’s new director of hockey, Rudi Wortmann, with the club ambitious to make a mark in their 125th anniversary season.



Elsewhere, Three Rock Rovers have snapped up David McGivern and Stephen O’Keeffe to coach their women’s first team, taking over from John Pearson.



McGivern has built up an extensive CV in the past five years and was Railway Union’s women’s head coach last term having previously been at the helm with Clontarf and the South East Under-18s.



He was Head of Junior Girl’s Hockey in Railway Union for the past four years and is currently employed as Head of Hockey in St Kilians School in addition to coaching and performance analysis roles with the Leinster Under-16 and Irish Under-18 girls.





Dave McGivern has taken on Three Rock Rovers women’s team. Pic: Adrian Boehm



With O’Keeffe, the duo led Railway’s seconds to the Irish Junior Cup crown. The Irish indoor international goalkeeper is also an experienced GK coach, working with the Leinster GK development program, the Under-16/18 girls and boys and the Irish Under-16 girls and boys.



