By Jugjet Sing





Baljit Singh Charun



KUALA LUMPUR: A new chapter begins for Baljit Singh Charun on Aug 15.





The former international will be assigned as a Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) development coach under the 2016 Asian Games project.



Baljit has been given the green light by his employer, Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to pursue his dream.



Another ex-international has also been offered the same post, but he has yet to be released by his employer.



"UniKL have agreed to release me to join MHC's coaching set-up. I am happy to get back into the mainstream of hockey," said Baljit.



Baljit, who has a Level 2 coaching certificate, wants to pursue a career in developing players and hopes to have an International Hockey Federation (FIH) certificate in the near future.



"I now play, as well as work, for UniKL (human resource department). My ambition is to become an FIH certified coach, and would like to thank the MHC for kick-starting my coaching career."



Any regrets from his playing days?



"Only one. I was just one step away from becoming a World Cup player, but destiny saw otherwise.



"But now, maybe in the future, I will develop some players who will play in the World Cup and Olympics.



"And I can still realise my dream of being there with them," said Baljit, who was among the players who steered UniKL to a Malaysia Hockey League treble in February.



Baljit was a shoo-in for the 2014 World Cup, but when Paul Revington and Arul Selvaraj left five months before the tournament, a new coaching outfit dropped the defender.



German-Malaysian Kevin Lim, who impressed coach K. Dharmaraj in just a one-match outing in Australia, replaced Baljit.



And when Kevin was injured days before the World Cup in a training session at the Hague, Baljit was still shunned. Instead, Izad Hakimi Jamaluddin was named as Kevin's replacement.



Amazingly, Izad who had just recovered from dengue fever back then was flown in the same morning Malaysia played Australia.



Malaysia subsequently finished last in the 12-team tournament without winning a single point from six matches.



Experience, sweet or bitter, makes a man wiser and hopefully, Baljit gets to watch a future World Cup while sitting on the Malaysian bench — as a coach.



New Straits Times