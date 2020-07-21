



Hockey Australia is saddened to learn of the passing of former Kookaburra and Olympian Ben Acton.





The 115th men’s player capped for Australia, Ben debuted for his country on 29 July 1950.



A talented half back from Victoria, Ben was a stalwart of Footscray Hockey Club in the 1940’s and 1950’s.



Ben was born in 1927 at Footscray Hospital and named after his grandfather. He was educated at ex-Geelong Rd State School and Footscray Technical College.



Ben took up his grandfather and father's trade of plumbing. He trained in the Victorian Football League (VFL) as a young man with the Footscray Football Club (now AFL Western Bulldogs). However, his sister Joyce (later Joyce Wilms) encouraged him to take up both skating and hockey.



Ben won the Footscray Hockey Club Best and Fairest award for 10 years straight from 1947-1956.



Humbled by the consecutive decade of honours, Ben requested not to be included in the best and fairest voting after 1956, though he remained in the team, to allow his team mates to shine.



He also coached at Footscray Hockey Club from 1949-1958, during which time the club won two State League Premierships.



Ben is possibly the only Australian, and only man in the world, to represent his country in both ice hockey and field hockey.



Ben was vice captain of the Australian Men's field hockey team in 1950, 1952 and 1954 and carried the torch at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne.



He captained the Australian ice hockey team at the 1960 Winter Olympics at Squaw Valley in California. He was invited to the 1964 Olympics but declined because of business commitments.



Ben represented Victoria at field hockey for 15 years.



Acton Reserve in the Footscray Gardens is named in his honour.



Ben passed away peacefully in his Queensland nursing home on 10 July 2020, a few days short of his 93rd birthday.



Hockey Australia sends its deepest condolences to John’s family and friends. Hockey Australia thanks the Footscray Hockey Club for providing much of the information in this Vale.



