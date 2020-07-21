



Sue Briggs OAM has become a name synonymous with Australian Women’s Masters Hockey, and for good reason.





Remarkably, Sue continues to be heavily involved with Australian Women’s Masters Hockey having been part of the first Australian Women’s Veterans 35+ team was selected in 1996. She has been a constant ever since.



This was the start of continuous involvement in the growth of Women’s Masters Hockey in Australia, which now boasts an amazing number of competitors and teams and keeps increasing in popularity.



In 2000, Sue was awarded the Australian Sports Medal and in 2017 she received an Order of Australia for her service to hockey.



For the past 20 years she has been integrally involved in the organisation of the Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge. Sue also held down the position of Chair of the National Women’s Veterans Committee in 2003, was a member of the Hockey Australia Veterans (now Masters) Commission for 12 years and also helped to coordinate the 2016 Masters Hockey World Cup that was held in Canberra.



The exceptional regard Sue is held in is highlighted by the fact she currently Co-Chair the Hockey Australia Masters Committee and is Secretary of World Masters Hockey.



What they said…



“I found it (being awarded Life Membership) overwhelming and I got quite emotional about it all. To be recognised by the organisation that you have spent a hell of a lot of time in trying to progress the sport, I really value my relationship with Hockey Australia, so it was truly quite overwhelming to receive Life Membership.



For me personally Masters has provided an extra life in hockey. When I was first selected in an Australian Masters team and went to an international event I can remember walking on the pitch, the national anthem playing and I could feel the hairs on the back of my neck stand up and vividly remember how proud I felt. Masters has offered me so many opportunities and I’ve made so many wonderful friendships, not only in Australia but around the world, and it has afforded me this incredible opportunity that I would never have been able to experience in other aspects of my life. Hockey is a great team sport and a sport for all ages…you can start off as a 4 year old and can still be playing when you’re 84. In hockey I have found people are so giving and it’s such a fantastic team sport.” Sue Briggs OAM



From those in the know…



“From my perspective Women’s Masters Hockey and Sue Briggs are synonymous. They have been together for as long as I’ve been around and aware of what goes on, whether it’s in New South Wales, the national level or the international level. She just lives and breathes hockey, and particularly Masters hockey. She is tireless and passionate about what she does, which is invaluable in a sport like ours.” Norman Same (Co Chair, Hockey Australia Masters Committee)



Australian Women’s Masters (Veterans) Organisation History & Involvement



2000-present Involved in organising the Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge

2000-2012 Hockey Australia Veterans Commission

2003 National Women’s Veterans Committee (Chair)

2010-2016 Hockey Australia Masters Advisory Panel (Chair)

2012-2019 International Masters Hockey Association (Secretary)

2016 Involved in the organisation of the Masters Hockey World Cup in Canberra

2019-present Co-Chair of Hockey Australia Masters Committee

2013-present Australian Masters delegate to FIH

2019-present World Masters Hockey Executive Board member (Secretary)



Masters International Representations



1996 IMHT (Hong Kong)

1997 IMHT (Seoul, Korea)

1998 World Cup (Netherlands)

1998 IMHT (Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia)

1999 IMHT (Brunei)

2000 Trans-Tasman (Auckland)

2002 Trans-Tasman (Brisbane)

2003 IMHT (Auckland, New Zealand) (OFT)

2004 Trans-Tasman (Wellington, New Zealand

2005 45’s Tri series v NZ (Sunshine Coast)

2006 Trans-Tasman (Hobart)

2008 Trans-Tasman (Hamilton, New Zealand)

2009 50’s/55’s Tri series v NZ (Auckland, New Zealand)

2010 Trans-Tasman (Newcastle)

2011 International Invitational (Gold Coast)

2012 Oceania Development Tour (Fiji) (HA Rep)

2012 Masters World Cup (Canterbury, United Kingdom)

2013 Trans-Tasman (Auckland, New Zealand)

2013 European Masters Cup (Belfast, United Kingdom)

2014 England Tour 35’s /55’s (Aldershot, United Kingdom)

2014 FIH Masters World Cup (Rotterdam, Netherlands) (HA Rep)

2015 Trans-Tasman (Melbourne)

2016 Masters World Cup (Canberra)

2017 Trans-Tasman (Whangarei, New Zealand)

2017 60’s Home Nations Tour)

2018 Masters World Cup (Terrassa, Spain)

2019 Trans-Tasman (Gold Coast)



Hockey Australia media release