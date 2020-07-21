By Rod Gilmour





Leicester were tied top of Investec Division 1 North PIC: Leicester Hockey



The fixture list for the 2020/21 Premier Division season looks set to be delayed following the drawn out appeal featuring Bowdon men and Leicester City women and no conclusion until August.





With one game remaining, Bowdon and Leicester could have finished top of their respective divisions in the Investec Division One North following the curtailment of the 2019/20 season and have been in discussions with England Hockey since April which could have repercussions for the Premier Division.



Following a formal appeal, no resolution has been found with the two clubs, raising the prospect of a legal pursuit. Leicester were unable to comment to The Hockey Paper on the matter.



England Hockey said in a statement to THP: “Following the decision made in respect of concluding the 2019-20 season, and its ratification by the England Hockey Board, we have been in ongoing communication with a small number of clubs about the decision.



“A formal appeal was then lodged in respect of the decision by Bowdon and Leicester City with the support of Wapping. The appeal was then stayed to enable a process of alternative dispute resolution to take place.



“No resolution was reached and so the appeal has proceeded.”



England Hockey added that the intention was for a conclusion by early August and clubs have subsequently been notified.



