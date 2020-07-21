By Jugjet Singh





THE Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) finally set the dates for their inaugural indoor hockey league, but the sport is in danger of losing its Asean bite.





Malaysia introduced indoor hockey to the Sea Games in 2017, and won gold in the men's and bronze in the women's events.



At the 2019 Games in the Philippines, Malaysia made a clean sweep of the gold.



However, hosts Vietnam are not keen to have indoor hockey in 2021.



MHC will make an appeal, through the Olympic Council of Malaysia, and are hopeful of a reversal from Hanoi.



"Malaysia Indoor Hockey League (MIHL) will make its debut, Oct 17 to Dec 20 at UPSI (Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris), Tanjung Malim.



"Invitations will be sent soon to states, as well as indoor hockey clubs, to compete," said MHC Indoor Hockey chairman Shurizan Mansor.



UPSI has three indoor pitches of international standard, and the league will be held every Friday to Sunday.



"I believe the response from states and clubs is going to be great, for teams would want to be the inaugural champion in their respective categories," said Shurizan.



Malaysia missed the boat to the men's and women's Indoor World Cup last year when Kazakhstan knocked both our teams out in the semi-finals of the Asia Cup.



The Malaysian men lost 4-3 in the semi-finals but won bronze in the playoff after beating Uzbekistan 6-3.



Their women counterparts lost 2-1 in the semi-finals, and in the bronze match they held Uzbekistan 1-1 but lost in the shoot-out.



Meanwhile, a Hockey 5s seminar was held in Negri Sembilan recently by coaches Wallace Tan and Megat Azrafiq, who helped to plot Malaysia's Youth Olympic Games (YOG) 5s gold in 2018.



However, the YOG will not be held in 2022, as Covid-19 has forced its postponement to 2026.



