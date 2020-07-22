Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

R.I.P Emerson Velasquez Bucardo

For those of us who knew him, we know that his name is synonymous with cordiality, belligerence, selfless dedication, unlimited solidarity, brotherhood, honesty, perseverance, and a exceptional human being.



Emerson, together with Dr. Alejandro Rodriguez, current president, were the driving forces behind hockey in Nicaragua, and managed to incorporate Nicaragua into the Central American Games in Managua for the first time.

Our condolences to all the Nicaraguan family in this difficult moment.

Pan American Hockey Federation media release

 

