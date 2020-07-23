



It is unlikely Women’s Masters Hockey in Australia would be in as a healthy and popular condition as it finds itself in if it were not for Carol Sheridan.





Involved with Australian Women’s Masters since the first Australian Women’s Veterans 35+ team was selected in 1996 and in her appointment as Manager of the 1997 team, Carol is now in her 25th year of continuous voluntary service to Women’s Masters Hockey in Australia – an amazing achievement and commitment in anyone’s language.



Carol has been an outstanding servant of Women’s Masters Hockey, which continues to grow. Since 1997, Carol has attended and coordinated Australian Women’s teams at all Masters/Veteran International Events.



She has been involved in organising the Trans-Tasman Masters Challenge every time it has been held since 2000, and in that year she was awarded the Australian Sports Medal for services to Women’s Hockey Australia.



An International Coordinator of the National Women’s Veterans Committee from 2003-2015, Carol was also an integral part of the organisation of the Masters Hockey World Cup in Canberra in 2016 and fulfilled the position of International Events (Women) Coordinator of Hockey Australia Masters last year.



Carol is also a member of the highly respected Green & Gold Masters Club, having represented Australian Masters on at least 10 occasions as either an umpire, player, team manager or contingent coordinator.



What they said…



“I’m very proud and honoured and just so appreciative of all those people around me who have given me the passion to keep doing what I do. I know Life Membership is one of the greatest accolades and it’s just wonderful to know that those traditions are still continuing considering the changes to modern sport. I’m extremely overwhelmed that I was even nominated and recognised for something as prestigious as this.



I think the biggest impact was becoming associated when it was “Women’s Hockey Australia” in 1997 and part of that initial start of Veterans which is now Masters, and being on that journey with the women the whole way. To think I would never have had those opportunities without it falling on me so innocently.



I don’t play, I don’t select teams. I do the behind the scenes stuff, such as the logistics of getting to events, having accommodation and uniforms to wear and keep in contact with everyone which is really nice because you are part of the friendship. I’m accepted as one of ‘the gang’ and I love that.



Hockey has been a part of my life since 14 years of age. The progress of Women’s Masters has been absolutely staggering from where we’ve come from to where we are going and the support from so many people has been amazing.” Carol Sheridan



From those in the know…



“Carol is one of the most generous people I know regarding the time and commitment she has given to hockey at all levels. Her number one concern is always people and making sure their hockey experience is an outstanding and memorable one. Whether it’s at Baulkham Hills, the Parramatta Hockey Association or the national level, through her kindness and generosity Carol does everything in her power to make sure people have a great experience.” Carolyn Campbell (friend, CEO Netball NSW, Chair Sport NSW)



Team Manager/Contingent Coordination

Masters International Representations

Australia

1997 IMHT - Seoul, Korea (Team Manager)

1998 World Cup - Netherlands (Team Manager)

1998 IMHT - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Team Manager)

1999 IMHT - Brunei (Team Manager)

2000 Trans-Tasman - Auckland, New Zealand (Team Manager)

2001 IMHT - Singapore (Team Manager)

2002 Trans-Tasman - Brisbane (Team Manager)

2003 IMHT - Auckland, New Zealand (Team Manager)

2004 Trans-Tasman - Wellington, New Zealand (Team Manager)

2004 IMHT - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Team Manager)

2005 45’s Tri series v NZ - Sunshine Coast (CdeM)

2005 IMHT - Melbourne (HA Rep)

2006 Trans-Tasman - Hobart (Team Manager)

2007 IMHT - Birmingham, United Kingdom (CdeM)

2008 Trans-Tasman - Hamilton, New Zealand (CdeM)

2009 50’s/55’s Tri series v NZ - Auckland, New Zealand (CdeM)

2010 Trans-Tasman - Newcastle (CdeM)

2010 Champions Cup - Nottingham, United Kingdom (CdeM)

2011 International Invitational - Gold Coast (Coordinator)

2012 Oceania Development Tour - Fiji (Coordinator)

2012 Masters World Cup - Canterbury, United Kingdom (CdeM)

2013 Trans-Tasman - Auckland, New Zealand (Contingent Coordinator)

2013 European Masters Cup - Belfast, United Kingdom (Contingent Coordinator)

2014 Oceania Development Tour - Fiji (Contingent Coordinator)

2014 England Tour 35’s /55’s - Aldershot (Contingent Coordinator)

2014 FIH Masters World Cup - Rotterdam, Netherlands (Contingent Coordinator)

2015 Trans-Tasman - Melbourne (Organising Committee)

2016 Masters World Cup - Canberra (Organising Committee)

2017 Trans-Tasman - Whangarei, New Zealand (Contingent Coordinator)

2018 Masters World Cup - Terrassa, Spain (Contingent Coordinator)

2019 Trans-Tasman - Gold Coast (Contingent Coordinator)



Hockey Australia media release