In state-of-the-art goalkeeping gear, PR Sreejesh is a familiar sight on our TV screens, guarding India's citadel with customary verve and brilliance. It's these attributes that have seen him cuddle the coveted Arjuna and Padmashree awards, making him the face of Indian hockey. Amazingly, it all started when his father sold a precious cow to buy him goalkeeping kit. There was then no turning back for Sreejesh.





He has come a long way.



Cometh the hour, cometh the man. India’s man of the hour was PR Sreejesh. The moment – the new look shootout in the inaugural 2011 Asian Champions Trophy final against arch rivals Pakistan in Ordos, China.



The young hockey goalkeeper, long waiting in the sidelines, seized his moment. A spectacular – and courageous — performance spelled victory for his country and provided a badly needed fillip to the national team after a string of disappointments at the Asian Games and World Cup.



He was to perform an encore, again against Pakistan in the 2014 Incheon Asian Games final which booked India a direct berth in the 2016 Rio Olympics. Another sensational performance in the shootout against the Netherlands fetched India the bronze medal at the 2014-15 Hockey World League in Raipur – the country’s first medal at an FIH event in 33 years.



The 1.83m tall Sreejesh’s verve and energy has gone a long way in India’s rising graph in the decade gone and has seen the country’s rankings rise from double digits to currently No. 4.



www.stick2hockey.com caught up with the 32-year-old veteran of 234 international matches whose answers evoked the passion he expresses on the pitch.



Excerpts:



When did you take up hockey and what drew you to the game?



I was an athlete in my school days and in 2000, I joined GV Raja Sports School as an athlete. I used to short putt during that period. There were lots who were doing really well in athletics as well as other sports like football, cricket and basketball. I had also tried playing volleyball and basketball but I didn’t think I could excel in it. When I wanted to switch to another sport, I thought pursuing hockey would be a good idea as I would be starting from scratch like all the other kids. So in 2000, I started playing hockey.



Why goalkeeping?



Funnily, I hated running and I thought that if I chose goalkeeping then I wouldn’t have to run so much and I would only have to stand in one place and guard the post. This was obviously when I had little knowledge about the game (laughs).



You once said “goalkeeping is a crazy job and that no normal person would do it”. Please explain.



Yeah, one has to be crazy to take up goalkeeping because you are facing the ball which comes at 150kmph and you need to be fearless to make a save. Even if you make 50-60 saves, you will be remembered for that one goal you conceded. It is a thankless job.



I believe your father sold a cow to buy you goalkeeping gear? Is this true?



Yes, my father sold a cow. Coming from a farming family, it was financially difficult to pursue a demanding sport. The cow was a source of income for my family but in the early stage of my career, I needed good equipment and that would cost about Rs 5000-6000. My coach had advised my father to buy better equipment and he chose to sell the cow and buy me the gear.



Who has been the greatest influence on your game?



I never had any influencer. I never followed hockey so much when I was growing up. Even after I started playing, it took me a while before I watched my first international game. I used to collect news clippings on hockey but I didn’t follow anyone particular in the early stages. I had set small goals. The first target was to make the school team, then the district team and making the state team was a big deal. But it was when my coach said that if I do well in the nationals I would get selected for junior national camp, it became my next big dream.



The most memorable moment in your hockey career?



I have lot of best memories, like my first jersey. I wore it and stood in front of the mirror for hours. My debut in 2004 for junior India team was also memorable. My first World Cup match, in 2010 against Pakistan was also very memorable as well as the 2014 Asian Games. I feel in every match I have played for India there is something memorable and worth cherishing.



Your idol hockey goalkeeper?



Adrian D’Souza (Olympian and former international) used to be one of my idols. I used to look up to him so much that I would end up copying him but then he advised me to create my own style. Another goalkeeping idol of mine is Jaap Stockmann, the Netherlands goalkeeper. He and I exchange views and he advises me on how to rectify mistakes.



Your sporting idol (from any sport)?



I followed IM Vijayan (Indian football star) in my grooming stage. He was playing for the national team then and I read a lot about him. He comes from a poor background and yet never gave up on his dream. His story inspired me a lot. I also like Sachin (Tendulkar) , (MS) Dhoni, Virat (Kohli) and also (Dhanraj) Pillay ‘anna’. You can’t write on hockey without mentioning his name. He is an elder brother to all of us.



The Asian Champions Trophy in 2011 in China – a new format for the shootout and you excelled in it, helping India beat Pakistan in the final. Take us through that.



The 2011 Asian Champions Trophy was a breakthrough moment for me. I was always second goalkeeper to Bharat (Chettri) and Adrian. Bharat and I got to play a match each. I was very confident although I was never a big fan of penalty strokes. But doing well against Pakistan was a big moment for me. The new shootout format allows goalkeepers to show their skill. I was a bit tense but I decided to concentrate on stopping the ball now matter who the opponent. My coach and manager assured me that I was good and that I should just go ahead and do my best. That helped.



Do you think the new shootout (in place of the old tiebreaker) is not as much a lottery? Don’t you think there is more skill and ability rather than luck – for both striker and goalkeeper?



I think earlier, when it was a penalty stroke contest, it used to be an advantage to the striker because most of the time the goalkeeper could only hope to anticipate and make a lucky save. That was it. Now it’s equal opportunity where we get to fight for the ball, move with the ball and you get an opportunity to showcase your talent and skill. So far, I’ve been lucky enough to save goals in the shootout.



Many have suggested widening of the goals in hockey to make it more spectator appealing. You think that would be a good idea? Especially since it will bring goalkeepers more into action?



That is something that was tried in a series in Australia. They widened the post and changed the penalty corner format. But I don’t think it will make the game more interesting. Without equipment, it would be tough for the goalkeeper to cover the whole goal. It could help the strikers get better angles and score 10-20 goals which could make it more interesting for spectators. But for goalkeepers, it would be a huge challenge.



India have showed promise in the FIH Pro League this year which unfortunately is placed on hold. What are your thoughts and expectations for the Olympics next year (assuming of course all goes well with the containment of Covid-19)?



I think the FIH Pro League was an ideal platform for us to test ourselves before the Olympics and doing well against the top three teams in the world was a huge confidence booster. Doing well in these matches didn’t happen overnight but it was a result of tremendous hard work in the months leading to the Pro League. I think the postponement did disappoint all of us because we were in very good rhythm and stood a real chance of finishing in the top three in Tokyo. But now, we need to start afresh and hopefully can attain that level at the right time.





Another winning moment. ACT won Photo: K.Arumugam



What does the Kerala hockey body need to do to raise the profile and number of young players in the state? Surely your status as an India star would have helped the cause…



We need to introduce hockey in schools, create more opportunities to play hockey, and organize more tournaments in the state which is lacking in Kerala at the moment. We do have a lot of hockey lovers, but not enough hockey to watch. I feel hosting a 5-a-side matches could be a good idea to get more people to watch hockey. Once that happens, they will definitely become fans of the game. Also having more sports hostels and grooming local coaches will help the sport a lot.



Your opinion on Hockey Fives? In particular from the goalkeeping point of view?



I’ve never played it but I feel it’s very interesting. For goalkeepers, it can be challenging because goals could be scored from anywhere on the pitch. It’s a version where you could use your artistry or your brains – you could work out the angles to use the boards fixed around the pitch. I feel Hockey Fives would help develop the sport around the world. Countries that can’t afford (artificial) turfs or have enough water supply can introduce 5-a-side. It can popularise hockey like 20-20 did to cricket.







Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera and Akash Chikte have shown promise. Is the future of Indian goalkeeping looking bright?



Krishan and Suraj are in the camp with me. They are all in their early twenties and have a very good future. With the match split into four quarters, coaches can give goalkeepers a chance by changing them every quarter unlike my time when I had to wait for years for an opportunity. These players now are getting good match experience, and in the next two-three years they will have enough experience to do really well on the world stage. They are also from same age group so there is good competition among themselves.



Did you not want to play club hockey in Europe? Did you receive any offers?



I would have loved to but my India job matters most for me and if time permits in the future maybe I will play.



What is your great big aim in hockey?



Winning a medal in the World Cup or Olympics. It is this elusive medal that makes me want to give 100 per cent in every training session. It made me overcome injury and makes me face criticism and help face challenges. The aim to win a medal makes me fly!



What is your occupation/ job outside hockey?



I work as deputy director in the Kerala education department. My job is to look after sports in schools and I love it. After all, I wanted to do something in my own field and help develop hockey and sports in general in the state.







FACTFILE

Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh

Born: May 8, 1988, Kochi, Kerala

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

Debut: 2006 (SAF Games, Colombo)

Caps: 234 (as on July 2020)

Asian Games: Gold: 2014 Incheon

Bronze: 2018 Jakarta

Asia Cup: Silver: 2013 Ipoh

Champions Trophy: Silver: 2016 London

Silver: 2018 Breda (The Netherlands)

Asian Champions Trophy: Gold: 2011 Ordos City (China)

Gold: 2016 Kuantan

Gold (joint with Pakistan), 2018 Muscat

Silver: 2012 Doha.

Hockey World League: Bronze: 2015 Raipur



CLUB CAREER

2005–2011: Chandigarh Comets

2011–2013: Indian Overseas Bank

2013–2014: Mumbai Magicians

2015–present: Uttar Pradesh Wizards



