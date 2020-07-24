



All of Robert (Bob) Taylor’s involvements have been honorary and on a voluntary basis, with hockey in the Australian Capital Territory being the major beneficiary of the fruits of his contribution to the sport.





Starting out playing at the United Hockey Club, Bob went on to represent NSW initially (the ACT was not yet recognized at national level) and then the ACT at national championships. His interest in the game started at the age of 5 when his uncle, who had been at a championship in Perth representing NSW, brought him back a hockey stick. Both of Bob’s kids went on to represent Australia and as Bob puts it, “hockey has been a way of life – it was just something you did.”



He has also had a huge impact as a coach and growing the game and developing talent in the ACT. As others like him who have received Hockey Australia Life Membership, Bob has willingly given of his time and service to hockey as he mixed a range of administration roles and duties during his coaching exploits.



Bob initiated the establishment of a hugely successful Minkey (junior) program in Canberra and the establishment of hockey as a sport in the newly created ACT Academy of Sport. He instigated the creation of the Canberra Lakers (a foundation member of the Australian Hockey League), while he also played a significant role in the establishment of the National Hockey Centre in Canberra, including overseeing the electrical design of the initial construction.



Bob served as a Board Member for the Australian Hockey Association for five years and then for a further five years on the Board of the amalgamated Hockey Australia, during which time he was the Chair of the Australian Hockey League Committee.



It is fitting to say that hockey, particularly in the ACT, would not be what it is today if not for the tireless and committed investment and passion for the game that Bob has brought to it.



What they said…



“I’ve had a go at everything – playing, coaching and administering, so it was a really nice surprise to receive Life Membership. When you sit back and look at what you’ve done you can’t believe it and it made me think that I must have spent a lot of time at it…but it was never a burden for me.



Hockey has been my life…I can’t remember not doing it. You talk about a network in sport…that network in hockey has certainly helped me in my life and the other thing about hockey is that you associate with really nice and unselfish people. It is a team sport and it amazes me how many unselfish people there are. Everyone I have met in hockey have been really good people and I think that has been the benefit to me – being able to hang around with nice people. So it is fantastic to be recognized in this way in receiving Life Membership and while I didn’t expect it, I really appreciate it. None of this would have been possible without the support of my wife Nancy and my family.” Robert Taylor



From those in the know…



“Bob endears himself across the hockey community. He has a history across many facets of the game and roles that you can play. As a parent he was involved in starting up the Minkey Program for the United Hockey Club back in the day. When the first Australian national hockey league started Bob, together with Mark Rutter, nurtured and produced a number of national players out of Canberra which was unheard of prior to that. Bob’s knowledge and experience also helped me through my time being an NTC coach but also a coach who was learning the craft. For a long time now Bob’s involvement, passion and love for the sport is really evident. I don’t think he was given enough credit for his coaching and knowledge of the game in the time when he took on in his administration roles. It shows someone of Bob’s ability and love for the game that he continues to be involved, albeit now through his grandchildren. He is also coaching United’s second grade women’s team because they didn’t have anyone else and Bob said, “I can do it”. That’s the kind of person he is. His involvement with hockey in the ACT has been enormous and how do you put it in words…what he has brought to the sport in Canberra has been second to none. To get along with athletes, coaches, it’s rare that you see him get upset and there is a calmness about him, and I think that shows with the teams and the involvement he has had, whether it’s with athletes, on a committee, at the coaching level or now as a grandfather.” Ray Dorsett (friend and colleague)



Robert Taylor

Player

Australian Capital Territory

1959-1995 United Hockey Club

1962-1966 Canberra Junior Representative

1969 U21 ACT

1974-1980 ACT Indoor Seniors



New South Wales

1965-1966 NSW U16

1968-1969 NSW U21

1969-1977 ACT Seniors

1970 NSW Seniors



Australia

1991-1992 Australian Masters



Coach

Australian Capital Territory

1967-1995 United Junior Coach (boys and girls)

1980-1992 ACT Junior Boys

1990-1993 United Senior Coach (men)

1990-1998 ACT Junior Girls

1990-2005 ACT U21 Men and Women

1991-1998 Canberra Lakers Assistant Coach

1991-2005 ACT Academy of Sport Assistant Coach (men and women)

1995-1997 United Senior Coach (women)

1998-2005 Canberra Strikers

1999 ACT Girls Australian U18 Champions

2000-2005 ACT Academy of Sport (establishment of junior talent group)



Administrator

Australian Capital Territory

1980-1985 United Hockey Club President

1969-1990 United Hockey Club Committee (various)

1987 United Hockey Club Life Member

1966-1970 ACT Junior Association Committee member

1982 Establishment of Minkey in ACT

1987-1992 ACT Hockey Association President

1989 Establishment of ACT Academy of Sport Hockey Program

1989 Establishment of the ACT Hockey Centre

1989 Designed/managed lighting, electrical installation ACT Hockey Centre

1991 Establishment of the ACT Lakers

1994 ACT Hockey Association Life Member

2004-2005 Hockey ACT President



Australia

1995-2000 AHA Board Member

1996-2004 AHL Committee Chair

2000-2004 HA Board Member



Hockey Australia media release