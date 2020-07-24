



The Hockey Foundation has been busy over the past few months as it has been providing support to several Associations around New Zealand to help them at the grassroots level and get the 2020 hockey season underway.





The following is a snapshot of what the Hockey Foundations has supported to date with more to come:



Auckland Hockey: Lead coach initiative enabling club and school coaches to have better connectivity with other coaches around the region.



Taranaki Hockey: Helping support a holiday programme to get kids back into hockey and excited for the remainder of the hockey season.



Central Otago Hockey: Supporting a fantastic holiday programme offered to all levels of kids in the area.



Marlborough Hockey: Coaching clinics which benefit both coach development and the players in the area with the expertise of highly recognised HNZ coach Chris Leslie



Northland Hockey: Supporting a holiday camp to get keen kids on the turf over the holidays with drawcard – Black Stick Ella Gunson.



Bay Of Plenty Hockey: Helping support an umpire development role who looks after all the young up and coming umpires at the Junior and Secondary level in the Bay Of Plenty region.



North Harbour Hockey: Helping support the coaches in the Cubs and Hawklet U13 and U16 development programme which is running weekly sessions for the 2020 season finishing up with a great little festival.



Otago Hockey – The Foundation supported them earlier in the year with a girls activation day where hockey teamed up with other sports in the region. They also supported a coaching development programme which had a coach development focus.



Scholarship announcements:



The Hockey Foundation is also pleased to announce they have awarded the following scholarships with some financial help to the following young players:



Chica Gilmer Scholarship:



Three worthy recipients were



Kelsey Teneti – Poverty Bay

Olivia Coss Te – Awe Awe – Manawatu

Selina Akavi – Wellington



Who are all up and coming keen hockey players who give a lot to the game in their communities. Well done to these three and we wish you well for a successful 2020 hockey season.



Alan Lints Senior Scholarship:



Ben Algie is the first-ever recipient of the Alan Lints Senior scholarship. Ben is from the Manawatu and is a young enthusiastic umpire ready to learn and grow his umpiring abilities. Well done Ben and we wish you well for your season ahead.



Hockey New Zealand Media release