THE national men's hockey team trained as usual yesterday, but there is much uncertainty over the only tournament that they are scheduled to play in this year.





And even if the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) is still held in Dhaka, Bangladesh in November, Dutchman Roelant Oltmans might not coach Malaysia anymore.



Amid the second waves of Covid-19 outbreak around the world, the explosion of cases in Bangladesh is certainly worrying.



When Oltmans was asked how he feels about making a trip to Dhaka for the ACT, he said: "My government (the Netherlands) does not allow travel to Bangladesh at the moment and I don't know what the alert level will be in November.



"If the alert stays, I will not be able to travel with the team."



Then there is the issue of quarantine imposed on travellers.



"The 14-day quarantine upon arrival in Dhaka will not allow us to play any friendlies or even train.



"The situation right now is a bit sticky as Covid-19 is making a comeback.



"But let's wait and see what the AHF (Asian Hockey Federation) stand on the ACT.



"They should know better on what to advise the competing teams," said Oltmans.



Malaysia, like all the other ACT teams, will not be able to play any friendlies and if the tournament is held as scheduled, the teams will parachute into the tournament after a 14-day "rest" in Dhaka.



"Preparations will be difficult as it's almost impossible to hold international friendlies due to quarantine and flight arrangements.



"And it looks like the teams will have to jump into the tournament and take things from there," said Oltmans.



When asked if his assistants, Amin Rahim and Nasihin Nubli, are capable enough to handle the team in Dhaka if he is not allowed to travel to Dhaka, Oltmans took a wait-and-see stand.



"Actually it's too early to make such plans as the (Covid-19) situation might get better or worse... nobody knows for certain at this juncture.



"Let's wait and see. Like I said, the MHC (Malaysian Hockey Confederation) will make all the decisions about the ACT after being advised by AHF."



Bangladesh will make their ACT debut while the other teams are Malaysia, India, Pakistan, Japan and South Korea.



