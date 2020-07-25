



Colin Wansbrough fell in love with the game of hockey from the moment he ventured to Wattle Park in Camberwell as a youngster. He enjoyed great success on the field at club and state level, but it was off the field in administration where Colin went on to make an even greater contribution.





The magnitude of what hockey meant and continues to mean to Colin is evidenced by the amount of time he has given to the game at club, state and national level, often to the detriment of his own business and family. Selfless, humble and diligent in performing his duties, for Colin it has always been about the game and the players - never himself.



Camberwell Hockey Club, where Colin has played his whole life, has been a major beneficiary of his service and talent. Colin has been a Patron of the club since 2005 and played an integral role in the establishment of the clubhouse facility in 1995 and the club’s first artificial pitch in 1985.



Colin was also a key figure in starting up the hugely successful Victorian Veterans Hockey Competition in 1977.



In Episode 11 of Camberwell Hockey Club’s current podcast series, Colin is fittingly referred to as a club legend and pivotal figure in Australian hockey. You can listen to the podcast here.



What they said…



“I have been privileged to make so many friends and it has been a fantastic time. When you get into your eighties like I am now you look back and think how lucky you were. I remember getting a call one night to go to Pakistan and take over as the Tournament Director because someone else had pulled out, and I said ok I’d love to do that. That wouldn’t happen these days because the world has changed so much.



I suppose you reflect on your life and from starting hockey at Camberwell Hockey Club as a 13 year old, the club went through a pretty torrid time in the 1970’s and then we managed to resurrect it. It’s fantastic to see the club come through difficult times and have some wonderful times both on and off the field. I can look back and think this club can now give kids half the start that I had out of it and that is has all been for a good cause. Being an amateur sport, you are surrounded by people who have put into it out of their own time and effort. I look back with a fair bit of satisfaction and comfort that it’s in a good place.



The fact that hockey is a team sport makes a huge difference because you share things with others. You share the highs and the lows, you get people to work alongside you, and because it is played at all levels and ages and is so inclusive, that it is a big family and I guess that’s the bonding spirit that gives you the reward. There are so many people you can relate to. Essentially it’s an amateur sport so people sacrifice their time and effort to do it and I think that makes a difference.” Colin Wansbrough



From those in the know…



“Like a lot of lucky children introduced to the wonderful sport that is hockey I was just incredibly fortunate to have a father who led me to the game. As an administrator he served at all levels from his first love the Camberwell Hockey Club, at state level with Victoria as president and with Hockey Australia as a director and ultimately FIH where he rose to notoriety as a judge (who once had to wear an awful pink blazer in Pakistan at a world championship).



He dedicated so much of his life to helping the game and never asking for anything in return. He would say he got plenty back watching the sport enjoy huge success over the years, whether it be the magnificent Australian teams blitzing on the world stage or at local levels seeing juniors take up the game or veterans just enjoying the camaraderie the sport offers. I know he was extremely humbled and appreciative of the many acknowledgments that life membership has provided.” David Wansbrough (son and former Kookaburra)



“From what I’ve seen, and it’s hard because I’m only 24, but it has been more hearing from other people what he has done. The way I am treated by his peers I can see that there is a lot of respect for him from other clubs and other coaches.” Max Harris (grandson)



Hockey Timeline

Player

Victoria (all with Camberwell Hockey Club)

1949-1951 Junior career began with Rick Purser

1952 Senior career comprised playing with Australian players Mike Craig, Charlie Morley, Keith Thornton & Graham Wood

1952-1965 A Grade (Premiers in 1956, 1958 and 1959)

1958 Victorian League Best & Fairest

1965-1990 Played lower grades until the age of 54



Administrator and Official

Victoria

1960-1980 Camberwell Hockey Club selector

1960-1995 Camberwell Hockey Club Board Member

1990-1995 President

1965-1980 Victorian State Junior selector

1957-1963 Treasurer

1975-1976 Vice President

1977-1979 Hockey Victoria President



Hockey Australia

1977-1983 Hockey Victoria delegate to Hockey Australia (HA)

1984-1993 HA Treasurer



International

1989-1997 Technical officer judge and tournament director



Hockey Australia media release