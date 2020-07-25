



Applications are now open for the role of GB Women’s Elite Development Programme Head Coach.





We are keen to hear from individuals who could excel in the role and lead a performance programme for sub-senior elite female players with a high functioning staff which strives for result through the pursuit of excellence. You will bring super-strengths and qualities which will inspire, develop and empower others, along with an unrelenting desire for high performance and a passion for supporting young adults to achieve their potential both as elite athletes and as people.



If you have experience of delivering exceptional team performance and individual player development at international level (coaching), a proven capability in the holistic development of athletes and programmes, are results driven with exceptional interpersonal skills then we would love to hear from you.



For a full Job Description and details of how to apply, please click HERE



Closing Date: 17.00 Friday 7th August 2020.



Great Britain Hockey media release