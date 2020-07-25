By Jugjet Singh





S. Kumar. - NSTP File pic



THE men's national junior team have a weighty problem on their hands. With a limited number of young goalkeepers with quality in the country, the junior team are in a fix as their three custodians are overweight.





The trio were fit and sharp between the posts but when the Movement Control Order (MCO) kicked in, they failed to keep their weight in check.



National development coach S. Kumar, once regarded as Asia's No 1 keeper, realises that there is a need to groom more goalkeepers at the junior level.



"There are only three keepers in the junior set-up. The trio, however, are a little overweight following the MCO.



"They are, however, good enough to play in the Junior Asia Cup. But I will scout for more keepers during age-group competitions after the tournament. I need a bigger group to select from. This is because a goalkeeper can either make or break a team during matches," said Kumar.



The top four teams in the Junior Asia Cup will qualify for next year's Junior World Cup.



"Hopefully, by the time the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) fix the dates of the Junior Asia Cup, the keepers will be at their best. Only two keepers will make the final squad."



The AHF, meanwhile, are facing a dilemma in fixing the new dates for the Junior Asia Cup as some countries are seeing a second wave of Covid-19 infections.



Hosts Bangladesh have recorded an increase of cases in the last few weeks.



National junior coach Wallace Tan said: "I hope the tournament will be held by the end of the year.



"If not, all teams are going to find it difficult to make the trip to Dhaka and play under strict standard operating procedure (SOP)," said Wallace.



New Straits Times