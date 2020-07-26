KUALA LUMPUR: This year’s Razak Cup hockey tournament will be played in a single division format without age barriers, according to the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC).





MHC competitions committee chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh said the tournament would be held at the National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil from Sept 18 to 26.



A total of 15 teams have registered for the men’s category, with Sabah making a return after a four-year lapse and Sarawak opting to stay out.



The women’s category has attracted 11 teams, but Sabah, Johor, Perlis and Melaka are not contesting. The deadline for registration is Sept 11.



“The men’s teams will be drawn into four groups, while the women’s will be divided into two groups. Everyone must adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) at all times.



“(Despite the increase in Covid-19 cases), I still believe the tournament will go on. I’m just afraid that some teams might pull out,” he said at a press conference after chairing the competitions committee meeting yesterday.



Previously, the tournament was played in two divisions, with the winner of the second division getting promoted.



MHC have also decided to waive the RM100 participation fee this year.



The champions of the men’s category will walk away with RM10,000 while the second and third-placed finishers will receive RM7,000 and RM5,000 respectively.



The winners of the women’s edition will take home RM5,000, RM3,000 and RM2,000 respectively.



With national players allowed to play for state teams, the competition, the first after the movement control order is set to be an interesting affair. — Bernama



THE TEAMS



Men: Armed Forces, Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Police, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Selangor and Terengganu.



Women: Armed Forces, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Police, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor and Terengganu.



The Star of Malaysia