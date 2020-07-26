Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Malaysia's Razak Cup set for Sept 18-26

Published on Sunday, 26 July 2020
By Jugjet Singh


Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh. - NSTP/File pic

THE Razak Cup has been confirmed for Sept 18-26, and only the government can stop it now.



Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) competitions chairman Datuk Seri Anil Jeet Singh said yesterday 15 men's and 11 women's teams have confirmed participation, and there will not be an age cap this year.

"The government has given MHC the go-ahead to host the Razak Cup, and only they can stop us from holding it," said Anil in the wake of an upsurge in Covid-19cases recently.

Yesterday, 23 new cases were reported and 17 of them were Malaysians. There are also 21 new clusters now.

"Even though the number is back to double digit, I really hope the situation is under control by September so that the show can go on. But teams must be ready to face any eventuality," said Anil.

The teams for the Razak Cup - Men: Armed Forces, Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Police, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Selangor, Terengganu.

Women: Armed Forces, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Police, Perak, Penang, Sarawak, Selangor, Terengganu.

New Straits Times

