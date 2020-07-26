



The Premier Hockey League, the expected path breaker in India, died a traumatic death in 2008. The future of Hockey India League is anybody’s guess. But in the far south of the globe, players are gearing up to emerge from the Covid-19 induced hiatus to release pent up energy in a new-look league next month.





New Zealand launch their own Premier Hockey League in August and it will be the first domestic league world-wide resuming after the pandemic ground sports to a halt.



Four men’s teams and as many women’s will take part in a quick-fire league to be held over two extended weekends in North Harbour at a newly constructed world class stadium.



The league kicks off on August 23 when the men take the pitch and ends on September 20 when the women’s competition concludes.



The leagues will involve 40 players for each gender. Squads will comprise 20 with 18 committed to a match including two goalkeepers.



Teams will be selected by a draft which will not include local protected players. Instead, they will play for teams associated with those they represent.



Entry will be free. Sky Sports NZ will stream action live on Sky Sports Next platform with select matches on Sky Sports Television.



The format is round-robin with the grand finals being staged on Sunday of the final weekend.



Matches will be of four 15-minute quarters but drawn encounters will go to a best-of-three penalty shootout.







The league has a lot riding on it. Selection to the postponed 2020 Tokyo Olympics is on the line. And one dare says that players will bring a new level of energy and ability to the league after months of inactivity caused by concerns over the pandemic.



The league will also help New Zealand Hockey select and develop their teams for international hockey, especially with the FIH Pro League in mind.



And it will also give the administration a chance to test the North Harbour facility ahead of international competition.



The Black Sticks men have an Olympic gold in their showcase from the 1976 Montreal Olympics and came close to qualifying for the semifinals of the 2016 Rio edition.



The Kiwis but were done in by two late goals by Germany in the quarterfinals. One on the stroke of the final hooter.



The Black Sticks women finished fourth at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and won the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth gold medal.



Stick2Hockey.com