Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Former hockey Olympian Asad Malik laid to rest

Published on Wednesday, 29 July 2020 10:00 | Hits: 47
View Comments

LAHORE- Former hockey Olympian Asad Malik, who was also a member of Pakistan gold medal victorious team of 1968 Mexico Olympics, was laid to rest in Sheikhupura graveyard on Tuesday.



Asad Malik, a big name in hockey fraternity, lost his life in a fatal road accident on Monday while his daughter was seriously injured.

He belonged to a respectable hockey family, which had the unique distinction being a family which produced four hockey Olympians to serve Pakistan hockey.

His younger brother Saeed Anwar and his two sons Anjum Saeed and Naeem Amjad had the honour of representing the country in Olympics, establishing their status as the only family whose four members represented Pakistan in Olympics.

Malik was a hockey legend who will long be remembered in country’s history hockey books for scoring the gold medal-winning goal against Australia in the 1968 Mexico Olympics final.

He had the honour of his action photograph of that goal immortalised on a Pakistan postage stamp.

Meanwhile, the death of Asad Malik was widely condoled. Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary M Asif Bajwa, and the entire hockey and sports fraternity also condoled the death of Asad Malik. They expressed their deep condolences to the members of the bereaved family and showered praise on Malik over his contribution to hockey, saying that his services would be remembered for a long time.

The Nation

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.