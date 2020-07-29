LAHORE- Former hockey Olympian Asad Malik, who was also a member of Pakistan gold medal victorious team of 1968 Mexico Olympics, was laid to rest in Sheikhupura graveyard on Tuesday.





Asad Malik, a big name in hockey fraternity, lost his life in a fatal road accident on Monday while his daughter was seriously injured.



He belonged to a respectable hockey family, which had the unique distinction being a family which produced four hockey Olympians to serve Pakistan hockey.



His younger brother Saeed Anwar and his two sons Anjum Saeed and Naeem Amjad had the honour of representing the country in Olympics, establishing their status as the only family whose four members represented Pakistan in Olympics.



Malik was a hockey legend who will long be remembered in country’s history hockey books for scoring the gold medal-winning goal against Australia in the 1968 Mexico Olympics final.



He had the honour of his action photograph of that goal immortalised on a Pakistan postage stamp.



Meanwhile, the death of Asad Malik was widely condoled. Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs and Tourism Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti, Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) President Brig (r) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary M Asif Bajwa, and the entire hockey and sports fraternity also condoled the death of Asad Malik. They expressed their deep condolences to the members of the bereaved family and showered praise on Malik over his contribution to hockey, saying that his services would be remembered for a long time.



