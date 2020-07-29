Jaffer Bilgrami







Memories of brilliant dribbler Asad Malik — with his perfect ball control and a peculiar body dodge — may be still fresh in the minds of hockey lovers who watched the epic encounters of Pakistan Customs and PIA back in the sixties.





Olympian Asad, 79, a former Pakistan hockey captain and a fine inside left, died in a road accident in Lahore on Monday evening.



Hailing from Sheikupura, he emerged on the scene of country’s hockey as a filler of Nasir Bunda who scored the decisive goal at Rome Olympics to end the 32-year long supremacy of India in international hockey.



Those were the days when promising players of national stature were usually lured in by Railways, Police and Customs. But then, another employer emerged on the scene in shape of PIA and raised its line up by hiring players from hockey nurseries of Central Punjab. The idea to raise a star studded hockey team was the brainchild of Air Marshal Nur Khan who headed the national airlines at the time. Asad Malik was the first choice for that hockey line up.



With a rich experience of playing on natural grass, Asad easily transformed himself as a speedy forward on the newly laid astro turf pitch of Hockey Club of Pakistan in Karachi. Along with spearhead Tariq Niazi, he did not wait long to make an impact and secured a permanent berth in the national side which later participated in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, 1978 Bangkok Asian Games, 1968 Mexico Olympics and finally the discipline marred Munich Olympics of 1972. Asad was leading the side in Munich.



After grabbing golds and silver medals for his team and his country, Asad became an household name and also figured on a 15 paisa stamp issued by Pakistan Govt, an honour rarely bestowed on Pakistani sportsmen.



A non controversial player who was always full of interesting anecdotes drawn from the hockey world, Asad joined PIA Sport Department after retiring from active hockey and raised a strong departmental team which enabled them to secure top slot at the national level.



Asad Malik’s death is being widely mourned by hockey lovers as well as by media and sports organisers since his life has come to a tragic end. May Allah bless his soul.



Dawn