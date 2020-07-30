



HC Minsk’s women won their first to three final series over Ritm Grodno to land the Belarussian national gold medal on Tuesday.





Leading 2-1 in the series going into game four Nikolay Sankovets’ team ran up a 4-2 success.



Earlier in the series, Minsk won game one 3-2 before falling 3-0 on home turf on Friday. Switching to Grodno’ home ground, Minsk bounced back with a shoot-out win in game three to edge in front overall.



And they got over the line at the first attempt at winning the title when they took the initiative from the start in game four.



Olga Kurovskaya, Natalya Shtin, Anastasia Sys and Yulia Yubko were all on the mark for the capital’s squad with Yulia Kurganskaya and Olga Khomko getting the replies for Ritm. This success will give HC Minsk the number one seeding for the 2020/21 European club season.



The club action next moves on to the Belarus Cup which will take place from August 3-5 in Baranovichi at the Dubovo-sport stadium.



Euro Hockey League media release