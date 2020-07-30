Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

HC Minsk’s women retain Belarus title with third win over Ritm Grodno

Published on Thursday, 30 July 2020 10:00 | Hits: 52
View Comments



HC Minsk’s women won their first to three final series over Ritm Grodno to land the Belarussian national gold medal on Tuesday.



Leading 2-1 in the series going into game four Nikolay Sankovets’ team ran up a 4-2 success.

Earlier in the series, Minsk won game one 3-2 before falling 3-0 on home turf on Friday. Switching to Grodno’ home ground, Minsk bounced back with a shoot-out win in game three to edge in front overall.

And they got over the line at the first attempt at winning the title when they took the initiative from the start in game four.

Olga Kurovskaya, Natalya Shtin, Anastasia Sys and Yulia Yubko were all on the mark for the capital’s squad with Yulia Kurganskaya and Olga Khomko getting the replies for Ritm.  This success will give HC Minsk the number one seeding for the 2020/21 European club season.

The club action next moves on to the Belarus Cup which will take place from August 3-5 in Baranovichi at the Dubovo-sport stadium. 

Euro Hockey League media release

 

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.