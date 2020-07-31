By Jugjet Singh





NEGRI Sembilan have set two targets for Malaysia's Razak Cup on Sept 18-26 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.





Their first target is to qualify for the men's quarter-finals while the second is to field a combined Under-14 and Under-16 side in the women's tournament.



"Qualifying for the men's quarter-finals will depend on the draw.



"Fielding a young women's team is also our dream this year," team manager S. Chandran.



The men's event will see 15 teams in four groups while 11 teams will fight for the women's crown.



However, Negri's hopes of fielding a young women's team will depend on whether the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) is extended beyond Aug 31.



"School children are only allowed to play sports on weekends during the RMCO.



"We have a back-up plan in place if the RMCO is extended.



"We will field our Under-21 team, instead, who are preparing for next year's Malaysia Games," said Chandran.



National player Marhan Jalil, who powered Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) to three titles this season, will lead Negri's Razak Cup challenge.



As for retired national goalkeeper S. Kumar, who hails from Tampin, Chandran said he will have to get clearance from the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) to play for his state as he is a full-time attachment coach now.



"But even if Kumar can't play, we still have national junior goalkeeper Che Shahrul Azmi to depend on," Chandran added.



All Razak Cup teams will only be allowed to train and play friendly matches from Aug 15.



