



The Pilbara region in Western Australia has had its first visit from some of Australia’s hockey elite for 2020 as Kookaburras Tyler Lovell and Jake Whetton held a host of coaching clinics across two jam packed days.





The Kookaburras duo, together with Hockey WA’s Schools & Inclusion Officer Melissa Gmeiner, conducted hour long hockey clinics, comprising skills and games, for students in Years 3-6 at the following schools: Tambrey Primary School, St Paul’s Primary School, Baynton West Primary School, Pegs Creek Primary School, Karratha Primary School and Roebourne District High School. They also held a session for juniors at the Karratha Hockey Association.



Lovell and Whetton also distributed a large number of HookIn2Hockey packs, which include hockey sticks, balls and shin pads. HookIn2Hockey is Hockey Australia’s dedicated kids hockey start up program.







Upon their return to Perth, Lovell reiterated how worthwhile the experience and time spent is, not only for the students and the Pilbara community, but also the High Performance athletes who go.



“It was fantastic. The kids were really excited and engaged…they loved it,” said Lovell.



“These trips are about promoting hockey in the Pilbara and making it fun for the kids, getting them active.”



Lovell and Whetton’s visit was part of the Pilbara Community Hockey Program, a program that sees Hockeyroos and Kookaburras athletes make special visits to the Pilbara to promote hockey, exercise and a healthy, active lifestyle, particularly to kids.



Thanks to the support of Fortescue Metals Group, one of Hockey Australia’s major partners, the Pilbara Community Hockey Program continues to grow and is now into its tenth year.







Hockey Australia media release