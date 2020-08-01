



USA Field Hockey and the Illinois-based Windy City Field Hockey club lost a dear friend and valued mentor. Warren Dorn, who co-founded the club with his wife Barb Liles in 1991, passed away on June 26, 2020 after an eight-month battle with lung cancer. Warren was a passionate advocate for field hockey who worked generously to support the growth of the game and its athletes everywhere.





“As I started with USA Field Hockey I had the good fortune of many conversations with Warren,” said Simon Hoskins, USA Field Hockey’s Executive Director. “His passion for our sport and joy in providing great field hockey experiences for athletes was always so clear. It was a privilege to have known Warren, a wonderful man who made such a positive impact on field hockey.

Warren and Barb operated Windy City Field Hockey for 21 years before selling the club to Olympian Katie (Kaufman) Beach and her husband Keith in 2012.







“Illinois field hockey would not be where it is without the passion and committed work that Barb and Warren put in,” said Katie. “He was a mentor and coach to us as well as many athletes and families that have participated in Windy City over the past 29 years. We send our sincere condolences to Barb and their family and thank them for the foundation they built that continues to support the growth of Windy City Field Hockey.”



Warren was keen in sharing his knowledge and Sally Goggin, USA Field Hockey’s National Development Director, especially remembers his kindness, generosity, inspiration and sense of humor when she reached out to start a new club.



“Warren and Barb helped us start a field hockey program in Glen Ellyn, Ill,” said Sally. “I remember calling and introducing myself to them to ask for advice on starting a new club. Within minutes, Warren offered Windy City’s support to help run a camp and get the ball rolling.”



He was key in helping make the important connections for new programs while providing advice and support. He thrived in nurturing programs to help the growth and was there alongside everyone to celebrate the successes.



Warren’s dedication and desire to grow the sport in Illinois didn’t go unnoticed and Kelly Yates, Gateway Field Hockey Club Founder and Coach, in neighboring Missouri fondly remembers him being the most compassionate man and credits his consistent support of his wife in assisting her early days of starting Windy City Field Hockey.



“We started Gateway Field Hockey and Windy City about the same time and became good friends on and off the field,” added Kelly. “Warren helped Barb throughout the process and always did it smiling and with a positive attitude. They were a true team.”



Warren was also an advocate for the sport at the high school level with his wife, Barb, being at the helm of the Oak Park River Forest High School field hockey program for 29 years, before retiring in June 2007.



“On behalf of Oak Park River Forest High School, our deepest sympathy and love go out to Barb Liles and the family of Warren Dorn,” continued Courtney Sakellaris, Oak Park River Forest High School Assistant Athletic Director and Rise Field Hockey Club (Illinois) Founder. “Under her leadership, the field hockey program at OPRF grew to be one of the most successful programs in the state of Illinois.”



There is no doubt that Warren could be spotted in a prime sideline seat during his wife’s tenure and what many other teams will remember most is his unwavering support for all playing.



“I remember Warren not only as our biggest supporter but our biggest fan at games and tournaments, on the field and off,” said Karen Judge, Glenbard West High School’s Varsity Head Coach and former Illinois High School Field Hockey association (IHSFHA) Official. “Every player on the field no matter what team was important to him. He wanted every player to succeed not only on the field but in life.”



Like Sally, Karen too credits Warren for helping her start a new program and said he gave her the support and confidence she needed to get it off the ground.



“His legacy will be played on our fields as we watch the girls playing with the pure joy in their hearts, just as Warren lived his life,” added Karen.



USFHA media release