



‘Khel Ratna’ Sardar Singh is among the selection committee for the National Sports Awards appointed by the Sports Ministry on Saturday.





Supreme Court Justice (Retd) Mukundakam Sharma will be the Chairman of the Committee which will select the National Sports awardees including Khel Ratna, Arjuna and Dronacharya.The Committee will also be selecting awardees for Dhyan Chand Award (Lifetime achievement for former players), Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar Award (for sports promotors), and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy for the year 2020.



The members include eminent names from the field of Indian Sports including Virender Sehwag (Cricket), Sardar Singh (Hockey), Monalisa Baruah Mehta (Table Tennis), Deepa Malik (Para-athletics), Venkatesan Devarajan (Boxing) as well as well-known media persons including Sports Commentator Manish Batavia and Sports Journalists Alok Sinha and Neeru Bhatia. Officials from the Sports Ministry on the committee include Director General, SAI, Shri Sandip Pradhan, LS Singh, Joint Secretary (Sports Development), and Commander Rajesh Rajagopalan, CEO Target Olympic Podium Scheme.



Two additional members who have been Dronacharya awardees may be invited by the Chairperson while considering the nomination for Dronacharya Award.



Stick2Hockey.com