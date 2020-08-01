By Jugjet Singh





FILE PIX: Abdul Khaliq Hamirin



AFTER four years watching from the sidelines, Sabah will make their Razak Cup return by fielding their Malaysia Games-bound squad.





The Razak Cup will be used by Sabah to iron out weaknesses in the hope of regaining their gold medal in the boys' event at next year's Malaysia Games in Johor.



The Razak Cup will be held on Sept 18-26 at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil.



Coach Hasrul Jideh knows Sabah will face an uphill battle in every match, but he is more focused on exposing his young players against fancied sides in the annual tournament.



"We will be fielding 16 players who are eligible to play in the Malaysia Games together with two national players to hold them together.



"The odds will be stacked against us, but we want to expose these players ahead of the Games," said Hasrul.



The two national players are goalkeeper Adrian Andy Albert and Abdul Khaliq Hamirin.



"Eleven players are still schooling, so it is quite difficult to train right now.



"However, they have been keeping themselves in shape.



"We will plan the tactical aspects when the boys gather for training," Hasrul added.



At the 2018 Perak Malaysia Games, Sabah won the boys' event after 19 years.



The men's competition of the Razak Cup will see 15 teams battling for the title while the women's event will comprise 11 teams.



The tournament will be played in a single division format this season.



The men's teams will be drawn into four groups while the women's into two pool.



Armed Forces, Johor, Kedah, Kelantan, Kuala Lumpur, Melaka, Negri Sembilan, Pahang, Police, Perak, Perlis, Penang, Sabah, Selangor, Terengganu will battle for the men's crown.



Forces, Kedah, KL, Negri, Pahang, Police, Perak, Penang, Sarawak, Selangor, Terengganu make up the women's competition.



New Straits Times