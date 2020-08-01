LAHORE: Pakistan hockey head coach Olympian Khwaja Junaid has said that understanding and implementation of ‘SWOT’ would take the national game back to winning ways.





In an interview to a YouTube channel, he explained that SWOT stands for strength, weakness, opportunity and threats. “If we analysed our golden past all our weaknesses and gaps would come to light,” he added.



“What I believe is that there is a dire need of reviving hockey at school, college, university and club levels if we want to regain our lost glory in hockey,” he said. Junaid stated that there is also need for jobs for sportsmen. “But when the institutions were shutting down hockey teams, unfortunately everyone remained silent,” said Junaid.



“Hockey can only regain its limelight with the collective effort of stalwarts. Everyone has to work for the revival of hockey,” said Junaid The federation is trying to revive hockey and needs government and corporate sector support,” he said.



“With the support of the government and the private sector, hockey will soon be on track,” he added. It is difficult for Pakistan hockey to get on track without holding a professional hockey league, he added.



He further stated that there is a need to identify a pool of young talented hockey players of the age of around 16 and to groomd them in an academy equipped with all the facilities. “Our stalwarts must visit the academy to groom those players. Only then can we get good results but that too in two to three years’ time,” he said.



The News International