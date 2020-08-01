By Ijaz Chaudhry





Munir Dar with his son Taqueer Dar



For Pakistanis, Olympics virtually mean hockey- all the three golds and as many silvers at world’s biggest sports extravaganza have arrived through this sport. In addition, hockey has also contributed two of the four bronze won by Pakistan at the Olympics.





Pakistan’s hockey families at the Olympics make fascinating reading.



Father and Son:



Mahmood-ul-Hasan (1948, 1952) and Ayaz Mahmood (1984

Munir Dar (1956, 1960, 1964) and Tauqir Dar 1984)

hulam Rasool (1956, 1960) and Akhtar Rasool (1972, 1976

K. M. Aslam (1952) and K. M. Junaid (1992)

Saeed Anwar (1968, 1972) and Anjum Saeed (1992)

Col Zafari (1960) and Aamir Zafar (1988)



Brothers who played in the Olympics



Abdul Hameed “Hamidi” (1948, 1952, 1956, 1960) and Abdul Rasheed Junior (1968, 1972, 1976) Shahzada Khurram (1948) and Shahzada Shahrukh (1948)

Munir Dar (1956, 1960, 1964) and Tanvir Dar (1968, 1972)

Mohammad Amin (1956) and Khurshid Azam (1964)Khurshid Aslam (1960) and Akhtar-ul-Islam (1972)

Manzoor-ul-Hasan (1976) and Rasheed-ul-Hasan (1984)

Samiullah (1976) and Kalimullah (1984)

Mohammad Sarwar (1996, 2000) and Mohammad Zubair (2008)



In some instances, both, and in one case all three, were successful. Then, only one of the two won some medal. It was either way; elder got decorated but not the younger and vice versa. And sometimes, both returned without a medal.



Pakistan‘s Olympic debut came at the 1948 Olympics. Though they were many people’s favourites for the title but lost in the semi-final. They also lost the bronze medal match. At the next Olympics in 1952, Pakistan again ended fourth.



Mahmoodul Hasan was a member of both these unlucky sides. It must have been very disappointing for him to narrowly miss out on an Olympic medal, not once but twice. His son made up for father’s failure, and in a big way. Ayaz Mahmood was the centre half of Pakistan’ gold medal winning side of 1984 Olympics.



K.M.Aslam had also come empty handed (1952 Olympics). His son Khawaja Mohammad Junaid is a bronze medallist from the 1992 edition.



It was other way round for one pair of father and son. Col Zafari is 1960’s gold medallist but Pakistan only finished fifth in 1988 when his son Aamer Zafar was in the team.



Ghulam Rasool won silver at the 1956 Olympics and bettered it with the gold in the next edition (1960). Son Akhtar Rasool was also a silver medallist in his first appearance in 1972 but he was not as lucky as his father in the second outing, only a bronze in 1976.



Like Ghulam Rasool, Saeed Anwar also had a gold (1968) and a silver (1972). His son Anjum Saeed.s bronze in 1992 completed the complete set of the Olympic medals in the family cabinet.



Munir Dar (1960) and Taqueer Dar (1984) are only Pakistani father and son to have Olympic golds. Munir was also decorated with two silvers in 1956 and 1964.



Coming to Brothers:



Brig Abdul Hameed Hameedi was a member of Pakistan’s 4th placed teams at 1948 and 1952 Olympics. When he became the captain, Pakistan first won the silver in 1956 (country’s first ever Olympic medal in any sport) and it was followed by first gold in 1960. Younger brother Abdul Rasheed Jr won gold (1968), silver (1972) and bronze (1976), when he was also the captain. Rasheed is the only Pakistani to have a complete set of Olympic medals. Hameedi and Rasheed are also the only brothers to captain Pakistan at the Olympics.



As in the father/son section, here as well, Dars are among the successful. Munir has one gold and two silvers while Tanvir figured in one gold (1968) and one silver (1972).



1960 Olympics’ gold medallist Khursheed Aslam’s younger brother Akhtar ul Islam had to contend with silver in 1972.



Raja Amin and Khurshid Aslam both are Olympic silver medallists, 1956 and 1964 respectively.



Two of Pakistan’s all-time greats Samiullah and Manzoorul Hassan, bronze medalllists in 1976, were unfortunate. Pakistan were almost everyone’s favourites for the gold medal at the 1980 Moscow Olympics. But Pakistan, along with several other countries boycotted the 1980 Olympics. However, Sami and Manzoor’s younger brothers Kalimullah and Rasheedul Hasan won the gold at the 1984 Olympics.



Pakistan hockey’s first pair of siblings at the Olympics, Shahzada Khurram and Shahzada Shahrukh, were members of the fourth placed side in 1948. The last pair of brothers Mohammad Sarwar (1996, 2000) and Mohammad Zubair (2008) was also unsuccessful.



Most Decorated Family:



Dar Family has the unique distinction. They contributed in Pakistan’s all the gold and silver medal winning teams: Three golds and Three silvers.

Golds: Munir (1960), Tanvir, Munir;s brother, (1968) and Taqueer, Munir’s son, (1984).

Silvers: Munir (1956 & 1964), Tanvir (1972).



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



