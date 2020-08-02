By Jugjet Singh



NEGRI Sembilan are eager to play in the inaugural Malaysia Indoor Hockey League (MIHL) from Oct 17 to Dec 20.





The tournament will be held at the Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim, Perak.



Negri will train in Klang to prepare for the tournament as there are no indoor venues in their state.



"Negri took part in the National Sports Council Director General's Indoor Cup many years ago, but the event just died off after that.



"Now that the Malaysian Hockey Confederation are promoting Hockey 5s and indoor hockey, Negri will make a comeback," said Negri Sembilan HA secretary P. Tamil Selvam.



The NSC Director General's Indoor Cup was hosted in 2012 but the interest died off as many preferred field hockey.



National men's junior coach Wallace Tan and assistant Megat Azrafiq were recently in Negri to conduct a seminar on Hockey 5s.



Both had guided Malaysia to the Youth Olympics 5s gold medal in Buenos Aires in 2018.



"The Hockey 5s seminar has rekindled the interest of officials and coaches in Negri, and we will build on it," Tamil added.



The MIHL competition is open to state teams and clubs.



New Straits Times