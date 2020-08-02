



Surbiton have welcomed back three former youth players who have rejoined their first team squad for the 2020/21 season.





Lottie Ross, Meg Dowthwaite and Louisa Bray return “home” to the ENglish hampions from Sugden Road after time away from hockey and university.



All three players bring excellent playing pedigree with them, with several years of junior international hockey representation under their belts from Under 16 through to Under 23 level.



Ross, a versatile defender, returns to Surbiton after three years at the University of Nottingham, playing Premier League hockey for Beeston and as captain of her university’s first team.



Goalkeeper Bray also comes back to Surbiton after three years of studying and has picked up extensive experiences as part of the GB development squad alongside Ross, together with playing National League and BUCS hockey for Durham University.



Meg Dowthwaite will add firepower to Surbiton’s forward line and returns to the club after eight years away. After starting her career as a youngster at Surbiton, she went on to have a stint at Wimbledon HC followed by four years of hockey at the University of Michigan in the US.



Coach Brett Garrard is delighted about the squad’s latest signings, saying: “We are really pleased to welcome three of our former Colts back to the club and it’s brilliant to see Lottie, Louisa and Meg out on the pitch at Sugden Road again for pre-season.



“Our success over the last few years has been underpinned by our strength in depth and it’s always a great reflection on SHC that players who grew up at the club want to come back to us after time away for hockey or study.



“I know that the return of the girls will bring a lot to the squad both on and off the pitch. I am excited to see the progress that Lottie, Louisa and Meg have made since they last represented Surbiton and look forward to helping them continue to develop over the coming season.”



Euro Hockey League media release