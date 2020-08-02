



Hampstead & Westminster’s Toby Roche has stepped down after a remarkable eight years as captain of the club’s men’s first team.





Roche helped bring the team from the brink of relegation to lift the trophy as England champions and compete in the Euro Hockey League for the first time last October.



He has been first team captain since Jonny Dodds, joined HWHC, with the latter saying: “Toby’s contribution to HWHC has been enormous both on and off the pitch. Thank you for everything you’ve done for HWHC and me personally as Men’s Club Captain.”



Club Chairman Jonny Witt added: “A massive thank you for all of your hard work. Eight years must be a record for almost any captaincy at this club, so to do it as the first team captain is all the more impressive. I know we would not have had as much success if you had not been leading from the front.”



Former Irish international Chris Cargo will take over the role. The Rio Olympian joined the club in 2016 following spells with, among others, Reading and Racing Club de Bruxelles. With Reading, he won an EHL bronze in 2011 amid 26 appearances in the world’s best club competition.



Euro Hockey League media release