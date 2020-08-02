



Matthias Becher is set to move on from Mannheimer HC after 11 years as a key part of the club’s growth to being one of the powerhouses of European hockey, taking up a big job with Stuttgart Kickers football club.





He joined the club in 2009 as a 32-year-old and his time at the club culminated in their first German men’s championship in 2017 while they also landed EHL bronze in the 2018/19 season.



Becher was a long-time assistant coach to Michael McCann and was instrumental in ensuring that the team established itself among the elite teams nationally and at European level



Before that, Becher worked for the German Hockey Federation in a variety of coaching roles and, in that realm, he helped win the Junior World Cup in India in 2013 as an assistant.



At the same time, he was part of the coaching team that won the European Indoor Championships with the A squad and the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Rio. Since January 2017, he has concentrated fully on his tasks in Mannheim.



It means there will be a very new look coaching team with Mike McCann stepping away this summer from the head coach role for family reasons with Andreu Enrich taking on the reins, supported by Peter “Bob” Maschke.



He will now take on the managing director’s role at Stuttgart Kickers



“We would like to thank Matze for his excellent work and wish him the very best for his new challenge. He will always have a place in the MHC family.” said a statement from the club’s board.



Euro Hockey League media release