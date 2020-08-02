By Michael Houston





Mumtaz Khan is looking for Asian Games success in the future ©Getty Images



Teenage Indian hockey sensation Mumtaz Khan has said that she hopes that as she grows as a player, she can help her nation win an Asian Games title for the first time in nearly 40 years.





With India last winning the Asian Games in women's hockey in 1982, 17-year-old Khan is looking to move into the senior set-up as she continues to play with the junior hockey team.



As a forward, she took up the sport in 2011 after being spotted at her local school and in 2014 began to train under the tutelage of the woman that had spotted her - Neelam Siddiqui.



She comes from a humble background with her parents both working as vegetable vendors in her hometown of Lucknow, and has said she hopes she can improve her family's life.



"I do come from a very humble background so one of the factors in me playing hockey was that I might be able to help my parents," said Khan.



"I have been fortunate enough to have represented the Indian junior women's team and have always aimed at giving my all on the pitch, and I am hoping that it can translate into a bright future for us off the field."





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Mumtaz Khan's performances at the 2018 Youth Olympics ©Getty Images



Khan has been lauded for her efforts as a player at the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires in Argentina, by the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi.



There, she scored 10 goals, helping India take the silver medal and despite her lofty hopes in the future, has said that she plans to take it one step at a time.



"I know that whatever I have done so far is nothing as compared to what I want to achieve in my career, so I don't want to get too ahead of myself," said Khan.



"I want to ensure I am taking small baby steps, and doing the right things always.



"I am happy to have the support of my parents and my coaches, and my dream is to repay their faith in whatever way possible."



In her young career she has also won bronze at the Girls Under-18 Asia Cup in 2016, silver at the Six Nations Invitational Tournament in 2018 and the gold at the Cantor Fitzgerald Under-21 International Four Nations Tournament in 2019.



Speaking of potential success at the Asian Games, Khan said she was excited about the possibility of inclusion within the senior team.



India last won the title when the nation hosted the Games in 1982, with the women's hockey team defeating the likes of South Korea and Malaysia on their way to gold.



She added: "I have very clear goals in mind, which are to perform very well in each training session and each match that I play for my country, and eventually help my team in winning medals at big tournaments like the Olympics and the Asian Games."



Inside the Games