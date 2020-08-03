Hockey Australia has launched a new and updated suite of child safeguarding policies.





Known as the Safe Hockey Framework, the enhanced policies and processes provide even greater safety for children and young people, while upholding Australian hockey’s excellent reputation in sport integrity.



The new policies have been endorsed by the Hockey Australia (HA) Board, with formal adoption to follow by all Member Associations, a move and progression that HA President Melanie Woosnam is proud of and pleased to see happen.



“A lot of work has been undertaken to get to this point with these more detailed and enhanced policies which will be applicable in every jurisdiction,” said Woosnam.



“To have a unified approach with all of our Member Associations on board with this framework is crucial.



“These policies will hold hockey in great stead now and into the future and provides a consistent approach across the sport. We are committed to providing safe environments for children and young people.”



More than 40 face to face education sessions have been delivered to over 1,000 individuals as part of the Safe Hockey project. This has included participants at under age national championship events, providing important information to young people on their right to feel safe.



The key purposes of the Safe Hockey Framework are to enable and deliver targeted education on how to identify and respond to child safety issues, as well as educating children and young people on their right to feel safe.



The Safe Hockey project was launched in July 2019 and forms a key component of the Integrity pillar in Hockey Australia’s four year Strategic Plan 2019-2022. Supported by all state and territory Member Associations, and with funding received from Sport Australia, the project is one of a growing number of whole of sport initiatives being delivered within Australian hockey.



Work is now underway on the next phase of the Safe Hockey project, which will see the development of club facing resources and education to support the thousands of hockey volunteer administrators provide the safest environments for children and young people.



Hockey Australia media release