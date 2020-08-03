By Jugjet Singh





An indoor hockey match at the 2017 Kuala Lumpur Sea Games. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The maths is simple to solve, but somehow a previous blueprint never summed up to the desired equation.





Indoor hockey has been the poor cousin of field hockey in Malaysia for far too long, even though our players are excellent at it, even with almost no tournaments and national-level training.



For an easier explanation, just look at the stats.



Malaysia are ranked No 1 in Southeast Asia following victories (both men and women) at last year's Philippines Sea Games.



At the Asian-level, our men were bronze medallists (behind champions Iran and runners-up Kazakhstan) while the women finished fourth (behind Kazakhstan, Thailand and Uzbekistan) in last year's Indoor Asia Cup in Chonburi, Thailand.



It was a World Cup qualifier, and only the finalists in the men's event and the champions in the women's competition made the grade.



Malaysia had very little training, and field players were converted overnight to compete in the tournament.



But despite this, they made great strides in the competition.



The men's team came close to reaching the World Cup as they were leading 3-1 against Kazakhstan in the semi-finals.



However, their fancied opponents bounced back to record a 4-3 win.



Enough of history, let's look forward, and forget the decade-old blueprints which are still collecting dust in someone's dark and dank closet after being diligently prepared, but never executed.



The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have finally realised that the indoor game is the smarter kid but has been left behind with no help because field is the more glamorous and ambitious son.



Field players are normally picked for training a few weeks before an indoor tournament but this is set to change in the future.



Realising the potential in the indoor game, the MHC formed an indoor hockey committee recently that is now playing an active role in promoting the event.



An Indoor Malaysia Hockey League will be held from Oct 17 to Dec 20 at Sultan Idris Education University (UPSI) in Tanjung Malim, Perak.



With efforts taken to promote indoor hockey, Malaysia stand to make inroads in the future.



If everything goes well, the next time Malaysia play Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Thailand — the scores may equate to a different story.



Let's stay indoors for a longer period to not only beat Covid-19 but also win an easier of the two tickets to the World Cup.



New Straits Times