



Roelant Oltmans is the new head coach of the SV Kampong men’s team, taking over from Alexander Cox on a multi-year contract.





Oltmans brings with him one of the most extensive CVs in world hockey having previously won Olympic gold as Dutch coach in 1996 and the women’s World Cup in 1990 while he has also been charge of the Pakistan, India and – most recently – the Malaysian international men’s teams.



On the club front, he has also coached the Laren, HCKZ and Bloemendaal coaching roles in addition to being general manager with football club NAC.



Speaking about the new job, Oltmans: “I am happy that, in these uncertain times, I got the opportunity to work at the largest club in the Netherlands with a huge tradition, one which has produced many top players and also has a very strong squad.



“We share the ambition to not only achieve results in the short term but, also, to look further into how Kampong can remain successful in the longer term. I look forward to working with Alex Verga and Pieter Bos and everyone else involved in top hockey at Kampong.”



Paul van den Putten, top hockey board member at Kampong, added: “With Roelant, we have the right man in the right place. We were looking for an experienced trainer/coach to succeed Alexander, someone who is used to working with internationals and to give the youth a chance.



“Especially in this difficult period with the coronavirus, Roelant’s many years of international experience is an advantage, so we are very satisfied and we wish Roelant and the team every success!”



Under Cox, Kampong earned promotion to the Hoofdklasse and subsequently won the 2016-17 and 2017-18 national championships along with the 2016 EHL crown in Barcelona.



Euro Hockey League media release