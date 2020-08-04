By K. RAJAN





BUKIT JALIL: Former international A. Arul Selvaraj has been named the Malaysian hockey team's head coach.





He will be replacing Dutchman Roelant Oltman who quit the team on Monday (Aug 3).



Arul is expected to join the team in a fortnight from Dublin, with assistant Mohd Amin Rahim having been made caretaker coach until then.



Arul was initially appointed the national team assistant coach, but the sudden resignation of Oltman, who wanted to be with his family in Holland, put him in the hot seat.



