Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Former international Arul Selvaraj made head coach of national hockey team

Published on Tuesday, 04 August 2020 10:00 | Hits: 19
View Comments

By K. RAJAN


Arul Selvaraj

BUKIT JALIL: Former international A. Arul Selvaraj has been named the Malaysian hockey team's head coach.



He will be replacing Dutchman Roelant Oltman who quit the team on Monday (Aug 3).

Arul is expected to join the team in a fortnight from Dublin, with assistant Mohd Amin Rahim having been made caretaker coach until then.

Arul was initially appointed the national team assistant coach, but the sudden resignation of Oltman, who wanted to be with his family in Holland, put him in the hot seat.

The Star of Malaysia

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.