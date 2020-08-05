By Ijaz Chaudhry





1968 Olympics- Stamp- Asad Malik's action photo of final's winning gold



Pakistan`s hockey great Asad Malik, who died in an unfortunate road traffic accident this Monday, debuted for Pakistan in 1961 and remained almost a regular selection till 1972. During his illustrious career, the inside left won a gold and two silvers at the Olympics, a World Cup winner medal, two golds and silver at the Asian Games. Captained Pakistan at the 1972 Olympics when he was also the flag bearer of his country`s contingent.





Small statured Asad was a complete inside forward. Making inroads into the opposition defence, combining with the team mates, creating chances for others, scoring goals himself as well as falling back to assist the defence.



Asad was born in 1941 in Sheikhupura, the district adjoining the metropolitan city of Lahore. The town was a big hockey centre with the game widely played in schools and there were also a number of active clubs. Government High School Sheikhupura had a very strong hockey tradition. Under Asad`s captaincy, the school won the coveted Lahore zone school championships; highly competitive event of the time. He came into the limelight and there was no looking back. Soon, he was selected for the Sheikhupura district team which was trained by Sheikh Ramzan under whose tutelage a number of players from this district went on to win Pakistan selection. It was the mighty Lahore Zone team, selected from a number of big hockey nurseries including Lahore, Sheikhupura and Sialkot, which participated in the national championships. In 1959, young Asad was in the Lahore zone team.



The 18 year old made an instant impression and was called to the Pakistan camp for the 1960 Olympics. He failed to make the cut for the final selection but only a year later Asad was wearing the coveted green shirt as a member of the Pakistan team which toured Malaysia, Singapore and Sri Lanka in 1961. Next year, Asad appeared in his maiden title tournament, Asian Games 1962 where Pakistan retained the title defeating India 2-0. After the departure of legendary Naseer Bunda, Asad Malik became Pakistan`s first choice inside left. He had big shoes to fill as Bunda was acknowledged as one of the finest forwards in the world. Asad made his mark in the very first venture as side`s number one inside left. In 1963, Pakistan made a long tour of Europe. The major assignment was the Pre Olympics tournament in Lyons, French. The team also played matches in Holland, Germany, Belgium, Spain and Britain. Asad shone throughout. The biggest compliment came when a German newspaper compared him with legendary Hungarian footballer Ferenc Puskas, one of game`s all-time greats, for Asad`s vision and the ability to build attacks



In 1964, the big event of the Olympics was waiting. By now, Asad Malik had been joined by his first cousin Saeed Anwar in the Pakistan team. Latter is regarded as Pakistan`s greatest ever right half. At the Tokyo Olympics, Pakistan were the favourites to retain the title but lost to India in the final 0-1 despite creating a number of goal scoring chances. The penalty corner experts M.H.Atif and Munir Dar shared 11 of the 20 Pakistani goals. Asad scored two of the nine goals netted by the forwards. Story was repeated at the 1966 Asian Games. Pakistan lost the title, again going down to India by a solitary goal in the final. Asad had a good tournament and with five goals, he was team`s second top scorer.



Dethroned of the only two titles of that period, Pakistan Hockey Federation made earnest efforts to regain the glory. By the time, the 1968 Olympics arrived; the team had been moulded into a strong outfit with a number of talented new faces. Asad was now among the senior members.



Pakistan regained the lost gold in an imperious manner, winning all the nine matches. Asad, who scored a total of five goals in the tourney, had the honour of netting the gold medal winning goal in the 2-1 victory over Australia in the final. Great right winger Khalid Mahmood sent an excellent pass to unmarked Asad who side stepped a defender and flicked it over the Australian goal keeper all in the flash of an eye. Accolades came Asad`s way. He was in the World XI announced at the conclusion of the Olympics. Then he had the honour of his action photograph of that goal in the final immortalized on a Pakistani postage stamp. Next year, he was conferred Pride of Performance by the Pakistan government.



1968 Olympics was Asad Malik`s finest hour.



The 1970 Asian Games were again held in Bangkok where Pakistan had lost the title in 1966. Again, Asad, now the vice-captain, made a meaningful contribution towards his team regaining this title as well. Pakistan defeated the defending champions India 1-0 in the final. Asad was Pakistan`s joint second top scorer with three goals; named in the Asian XI as well.



Pakistan had conceived the idea of the World Cup and the inaugural edition was held in the Spanish cities of Barcelona and Terrassa in 1971. Pakistan made it to the semis after some difficulty but won the semifinal and final against India and hosts Spain respectively. Once again, Asad was selected in the World XI.



Thus Pakistan completed the grand slam winning Olympics, World Cup and Asian Games. Asad played a stellar role manifested by his selection in the three tournament elevens.



1972 Olympics saw Asad captaining the national team with his first cousin Saeed Anwar as the vice-captain. Pakistan lost the final to the hosts erstwhile West Germany in a bitter encounter. The Pakistani team misbehaved during the victory ceremony and the players were banned from the international hockey initially for life, later reduced to one year. That was Asad`s last international outing: 121 appearances and 41 goals.



In early 60s, he had joined PIA, the strongest side on the domestic circuit. After his playing days, Asad remained in charge of the PIA hockey team for a very long period and guided them to no less than 13 national titles plus a few junior national junior championships. PIA and PIA colts provided the highest number of players to the national squads. He retired from the PIA as the General Manager Sports. Also performed national duty a couple of times. As many as seven players from the Pakistan junior team, which toured Europe in 1980 with Asad as the manager, were later members of Pakistan`s gold medal winning team of the 1984 Olympics.



All his contemporary players opined, ``Asad was a thorough gentleman and always avoided confrontation on and off the field. On the field, he was all hard work and full involvement in the game; indefatigable and ran from pole to pole throughout. ``



Asad Malik earned a permanent place in his country`s sports lore by scoring the classic gold medal winning goal at the 1968 Olympics. The postage stamp is a good reminder.



Pakistan has produced a number of outstanding left inners. Scribe prepared an all-time Pakistan XI quite some time back and the choice of the left in was the most difficult to make. At least four of those considered, Aziz Malik (1948-55), Naseer Bunda (1954-62), Shahnaz Sheikh (1969-78) who played as left in only from 1974 onwards, and Shahbaz Ahmad (1986-2002) were considered throughout their careers among world`s leading forwards and for a considerable period `the best`. Then little Hanif Khan (1976-85) was also outstanding.



Asad might not have the wizardry or the fan following of the others. He was twice named in the World XI for his contribution to Pakistan winning the two most prestigious titles, Olympics and World Cup. This fact alone makes him deserving for a place among the pantheon of great left inners of Pakistan.



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



Fieldhockey.com