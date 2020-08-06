Minister of Sports Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa has met with the governing bodies of swimming, hockey, and cricket to discuss sub-standard transformation targets.



Minister Nathi Mthethwa singled out three sporting federations that have failed to meet their self-set 50% targets.



In a media statement on Wednesday morning, the department said the three sporting codes would have to present to the minister reasons why penalties should not be imposed.



These penalties include:

The suspension or withdrawal of Government funding

The authority to bid or stage international tournaments locally may be revoked

The withdrawal of the right to award national colours

The withdrawal of the recognition of a national federation in terms of the National Sport and Recreation Act, 1998 (Act No 110 of 1998 as amended)

The department releases the Eminent Persons Group (EPG) Report annually.



The report for the 2018/2019 year was submitted to the Minister by the EPG, who appraised him on their findings, and thereafter the report was published in June 2020.



The department said Mthethwa has now had the opportunity to study the report and [make] his assessment on the state of transformation in the 19 codes of sport.



"Having made his assessment, he is now meeting with the individual federations for the EPG to present their report and to engage further on its findings,” the statement said



“Federations should take the issue of transformation seriously as it is non-negotiable. As the Minister of this portfolio, I would be failing the people of South Africa and violating our constitution if I fail to act decisively against sport transformation delinquents," Mthethwa said. "For those federations that achieve less than 50% of self-set targets ... penalties may apply."



Mthethwa singled out three sporting federations that have failed to meet their self-set 50% targets. Hockey and swimming failed the EPG review as they did not "meet their self-set barometer targets", according to the report.



“Cricket was given conditional approval because, amongst other reasons, they fared poorly on African representation. However, they did achieve 70% of their self-set barometer targets, which is higher than the 50% required to avoid penalty imposition,” the department said.



The three sporting federations have until the end of this week "to give a convincing motivation as to why the Minister should not consider enforcing transformation, as per the above penalties", the department said.



On another matter, the department said, “Minister Mthethwa informed Cricket South Africa (CSA) that he met with former cricket players who raised issues of systemic racism in the federation. In this meeting, he indicated that a day would have to be set aside to tackle this issue. Furthermore, CSA has expressed readiness and are looking forward to meeting with the Minister to proactively deal with this matter.”



I have one question for the Minister. How many swimming pools, Cricket and Hockey pitches has the Government installed in Government schools in previously disadvantaged areas since 1994 when they came into power? The answer is shown by the supposedly lack of transformation in these sports.