Government to promote Pakistan's national game: PM

Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 10:00
ISLAMABAD -Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the government would take every possible step for promotion of hockey in the country.



The PM said this during a meeting with former captain of national hockey team and Olympian Islahuddin, the PM office said.

The meeting focused on ways to promote the national game in the country, where the PM assured of his all-out support for the betterment and development of hockey across the country.

The Nation

