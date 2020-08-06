Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Danny Newcombe succeeds Zak Jones as Wales men's hockey coach

Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020
Hockey Wales have appointed Danny Newcombe as Wales men's head coach.



He was assistant to former head coach Zak Jones, who left to become Great Britain men's assistant coach.

Newcombe, who has been part of Wales' coaching set-up for nine years, will take up his new role in September for an interim period of 12 months.

"I am very aware that I have some big shoes to fill. However, I am excited to continue the great progress we have made under Zak's leadership," he said.

BBC Sport

