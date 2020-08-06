Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Saari brothers hope to get back in squad

Published on Thursday, 06 August 2020 10:00 | Hits: 33
By Malik Muhamad


Fitri (left) and Faizal Saari.

THE Saari brothers, Faizal and Fitri were disappointed when they were not short-listed by former national hockey coach Roelant Oltmans for the ongoing centralised training.



However, with the Dutchman's resignation, followed by the appointment of Arul Selvaraj as his replacement, former captain Fitri hopes he and his brother will earn a call up soon.

"I still have the desire to don national colours. However, Faizal and I will need the green light from our employer, the National Sports Council, to attend training if we are considered in the future," said Fitri.

"I will be ready to rejoin the team any time as my dream is to help Malaysia achieve success in the sport."

Fitri has been attached with NSC's National Football Development Programme department since June.

On Arul's appointment, Fitri added: "Arul is the right man for the job. He has the experience.

"I know this for the fact as he had handled the national team during the 2014 Asia Cup," he added.

New Straits Times

