Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

The Hockey Paper
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

PHF-AHF Online Hockey Coaching Workshop

Published on Friday, 07 August 2020 10:00 | Hits: 49
View Comments

LAHORE - The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) and Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) have organised a joint online coaching workshop for the benefit of national coaches.



The useful activity comprehensively covered the important aspect including ‘set-plays penalty conner attacking options against defending structures’, said a PHF spokesman here on Thursday.

Total 30 coaches learned the latest knowledge of modern-day hockey from famous international coaches belonging to game’s ruling body, International Hockey Federation (FIH), he said. Siegfried Aikman (FIH Academy Trainer/FIH senior coach) and Tahir Zaman (FIH Academy Trainer/FIH coach) conducted the course, whose coordinator was Khwaja Juniad (head coach Pakistan hockey).

The coaches, who participated in the course, termed it a beneficial activity aimed at improving their existing knowledge about the game.

The Nation

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.