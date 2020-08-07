



DURHAM, N.C. - Duke field hockey head coach Pam Bustin is excited for a new addition to her coaching staff, announcing Jess Jecko as the volunteer assistant coach for the 2020-21 year.





"We are thrilled to welcome Jess to the Duke True staff and FHamily," said Bustin. "Jess brings a wealth of experience and training knowledge to Duke True. She is familiar with the ACC having played at Syracuse and currently represents our country at the international level. In addition to her impressive playing and coaching resume, her belief in team values and incredible love for the sport made this match a no-brainer! Our staff looks forward to getting on the field with Jess and working with the 2020 Duke True Squad!"



Jecko returns to the ACC following her collegiate career at Syracuse in which she played from 2012-15. Since graduation in 2016, she's been a member of the USA Women's National Team and has competed in the Field Hockey Pro League the past two seasons.



"I'm excited for the opportunity to develop as a coach, learn from one of the top coaching staffs in the country and contribute to an already exceptional program," Jecko said.



During her career at Syracuse, Jecko played in 68 games in which she tallied 217 saves and accumulated a goals against average of 1.31. As a senior, she helped her team win the ACC regular season and 2015 NCAA National Championship where she was named to the All-Tournament Team. In her junior season, the Orange were the NCAA Runner-Ups and were named Big East champions during her freshman campaign.



Over the years, Jecko has coached at various places along with working numerous camps. She began coaching in 2013, working as an assistant coach with USA Field Hockey Futures until 2019. Following her graduation, Jecko stayed at her alma mater to serve as the volunteer assistant coach for the 2016-17 year. Jecko has also been a goalkeeper coach for the WC Eagles, Spooky Nook, Old Alex Colts and Irish Juniors National Team. She was most recently the volunteer assistant at Washington College and held virtual sessions with Windy City.



Jecko graduated from Syracuse in 2016 with a bachelor's degree in child and family studies. While a student-athlete, Jecko was named to the Dean's List and ACC Honor Roll while representing her team for three years on the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC).



Content Courtesy of Duke Athletics



