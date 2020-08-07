



Hockeyroo Gabi Nance has announced her retirement from international hockey, sighting the desire to remain in her home town of Kingscliff, and a serious wrist injury as the significant factors towards her decision.





Nance ends her Hockeyroos career with 75 appearances and eight goals after making her debut in November 2014 against New Zealand. She also represented Australia at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.



Nance went home to Kingscliff when the Hockey Australia High Performance unit in Perth closed down due to COVID in late March.



This followed wrist surgery after an injury she suffered during the FIH Pro League matches in Sydney back in late January.



The recovery period would have kept her off the field for 9-12 months, effectively curtailing her Tokyo Olympic dreams.



But the 26 year old is upbeat, the past months at home giving her clarity and peace of mind that her decision and the timing of it is the right one.



“I am grateful having this opportunity to be able to come to this decision wholeheartedly in a really good head space excited for the future,” said Nance.



“I’m sad to be leaving the girls and the whole international hockey community, but I kept coming to the same conclusion with my decision, so I am excited about making it now and for what lies ahead.”



“My family, partner and friends are in Kingscliff, and it is something I am not willing to sacrifice anymore, so I am looking forward to starting a new chapter of my life in a place I have always loved and wanted to return to.”





Gabi Nance in action at the Rio Olympics.



Nance’s hockey journey is one of determination and rediscovery, having taken time away and also spending a period playing in the Netherlands which reignited her passion for the game.



After the Rio Olympics, an injury setback in April 2017 ruled Nance out for close to the rest of the year before returning in a home series against Japan.



Competing at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Nance took her hiatus and then forced her way back into the Hockeyroos squad for 2020 after impressing in the Sultana Bran Hockey One League.



Reflecting on her Hockeyroos career, Nance admits her return to the squad this year as among her fondest times in the national program, while she also praised the impact the South Australian Sports Institute and state’s hockey program had on her cracking into Australia’s national women’s hockey team.



“I definitely had ups and downs due to injury but every athlete does so I’m no different to anyone else in that respect,” said Nance.



“I have come in and out of the Hockeyroos program and I would have to say this last stint, from being selected in the squad at the end of last year and then the period this year would have to be the highlight of my career. Seeing the transformation within not only the group I was playing with, but Hockey Australia and the movement the sport is making is really exciting.”



“There is obviously going to the Olympics and winning silver at the Commonwealth Games, but I think the highlight has been being around this group of girls.



“I want to thank Hockey Australia for giving me the opportunity to not only perform at the highest level, but the endless opportunities to grow into a better person each day.”



Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin lauded Nance’s contribution to the Hockeyroos, both as a player and a person.



“Gabi has been a valuable member of the Hockeyroos for a number of years now,” said Gaudoin.



“A fast, fit and skilful midfielder and striker, she reads the game really well, and whilst it is disappointing to lose a player of her calibre, we support her decision and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.



“Gabi Nance will always be a Hockeyroo and we are grateful for what she has done for our national team.”



Hockey Australia High Performance Director Toni Cumpston echoed Gaudoin’s sentiments.



“On behalf of Hockey Australia, I would like to say thanks, and congratulations to Gabi on her international career as a Hockeyroo,” said Cumpston.



“She should be very proud of what she has achieved in our sport both nationally and internationally. We have enjoyed being on this journey with her and we wish her all the very best for the future in all her endeavours.”



Nance was the 471st player capped for the Hockeyroos.



