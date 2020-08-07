By Jugjet Singh





Roelant Oltmans.



EVEN before his abrupt resignation letter became cold, Roelant Oltmans hit another nerve with Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) officials and coaches.





His parting words before boarding a flight to Netherlands were: Malaysia will not win gold at the 2022 Asian Games, and Malaysia can forget about qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympics.



That target now belongs to new chief coach Arul Selvaraj, who is expected to arrive from Dublin, Ireland, by the middle of this month.



Oltmans' retort hit a nerve with MHC, and an official revealed it was the players who did not want him, and they are now celebrating his departure.



"We will hand over a report, compiled during our fact-finding interviews of players and coaches in January, to the Sports Minister and then reveal it to the public in two to three weeks' time.



"Suffice to say, the report will be self explanatory on why we failed to qualify for the Olympics under Oltmalaysia'ans," said the official.



The gist of the report will state that the players were unhappy with Oltmans' coaching methods, as he practised "divide and rule" which placed a barrier between the seniors and juniors.



His style brought disunity, and divided the players, causing the national team to be dysfunctional as a unit.



Malaysia failed to beat Canada at the FIH Series Finals in May last year in Kuala Lumpur, losing 3-2 when two penalty strokes were wasted.



That defeat saw Malaysia play Britain instead of Ireland in the Olympics Qualifier, and the national team were hammered 9-3 on aggregate.



The fact-finding report also revealed that all the players did not want Oltmans to continue as coach, and they wished for South African Paul Revington instead.



MHC have dealt with the issue, releasing Oltmans before his end of the year contract, and brought in the team of Arul Selvaraj and Revington.



"Oltmans was overprotective of the juniors in the squad and regarded the seniors as bullies when they scolded the youngsters to improve their game.



"This caused the team to split into two as the seniors refused to guide the juniors after being labelled as bullies.



"The way they played in the Britain qualifier indicated a dispirited and disillusioned team," said the official.



Malaysia were leading Britain 1-0 by the sixth minute, and went into the dressing room with a slim lead and did not receive any guidance from Oltmans.



"We took the lead, and during half time we waited for the coach to outline the second half strategy, but his answer shocked us. Oltmans told us to just keep playing the same way, and did not elaborate on our next strategy.



"Needless to say Britain scored four goals," said a player.



There are many more revelations in the report, which will show what happened in the 22 months under Oltmans, who behaved as if he was always sure of delivering a Tokyo Olympics ticket.



But his parting words revealed his actual feelings.



New Straits Times