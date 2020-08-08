By Jugjet Singh





Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican talks with Ahmad Sofian Zulkifli and his wife Hamizah Osman at the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.



FORMER Perak footballer and national hockey goalkeeper Ahmad Sofian Zulkifli, who has been admitted to the National Heart Institute (IJN) in Kuala Lumpur, was visited by Sports Minister Datuk Seri Reezal Merican Naina Merican on Thursday.





Accompanying Reezal for the visit were Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal and National Sports Council director general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail.



Ahmad Sofian's plight came to the attention of the MHC in May.



He needs financial help to undergo a heart procedure, costing about RM70,000 if done at a private hospital in Ipoh.



The MHC had arranged for Ahmad Sofian to have a second opinion at IJN, as the private hospital had wanted to plant a battery-powered device in his heart.



The National Athletes Welfare Foundation (Yakeb) has pledged RM20,000, leaving Ahmad Sofian needing another RM50,000.



His friends have also started a donation drive on social media to help him.



