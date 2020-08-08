By Jugjet Singh



MANY officials in the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) have questioned former national coach Roelant Oltmans' actions before he cut short his tenure in Malaysia.





Yesterday, an MHC official alleged that Oltmans got a deal with Dutch club Kampong SV while he was still under contract with the MHC.



"We believe the deal with a club in the Netherlands was done while he was still tied up in a contract with MHC.



"This is not right. He should have waited until we released him before taking up another offer," said the official.



Explaining the chronology leading to Oltmans's "premature early resignation", the official said: "Oltmans came and met us on July 22, saying his wife and another family member were not feeling well.



"He said he wanted to cut short his contract and return to the Netherlands to be with his family.



"We gave him leave to return to the Netherlands just before the MCO (Movement Control Order) was enforced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



"MHC paid him in full for the three months that he was out of the country. And so, even though his contract was valid until the ACT (Asian Champions Trophy (slated for the last week of November in Dhaka), we let him resign on July 31 out of compassion.



"But the moment he sent a letter to the Malaysian media saying he has quit, he announced to the Dutch media that he was going to coach a club side.



"We believe he already had the club offer in hand and that's why he hurriedly quit his job in Malaysia and even paid the penalty to do so.



"Luckily, we held back two months of his salaries to settle all the exit and contract issues," said the official.



When contacted by Timesport yesterday about the issue, Oltmans said: "I was aware of the interest of Kampong but the deal has been secured after the approval of my request by the president (Subahan) on July 23."



Oltmans was hired by MHC after Malaysia were edged by Japan in the 2018 Asian Games final in Jakarta.



For Malaysia, the loss to Japan shut the door to the Tokyo Olympics. To open another door, Malaysia had to go through the FIH Series Finals and then a two-legged playoff. And Oltmans was hired to plot the campaign.



But Malaysia ended up being whipped 9-3 on aggregate by Britain, and it opened a can of worms.



First, unhappy players lashed out at Oltmans during a fact-finding interview, and it was also discovered that the Dutchman had caused a bitter divide between the senior and junior players.



New Straits Times